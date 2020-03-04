Nursery Transition

Your toddler's room should change as your child's needs do. Here you'll find toddler room ideas for boys and girls, plus creative ways to create a toddler room for two.

The 10 Best Crib Mattresses for Babies and Toddlers
Creating a safe sleeping environment for your baby is extremely important. Here are 10 baby beds that parents recommend because of their good quality, safe fit, and easy-to-clean designs.
This Dad's Video of Converting a Crib to a Toddler Bed Is #LOL Funny
Anyone who has ever put together a piece of baby gear will appreciate dad Tom Fletcher's take on the crib-to-bed conversion.
Big Ideas for Little Kids' Rooms
Furnishings and fabrics that make decorating easier than ever.
Our Picks for Transitional Cribs
Find out which cribs can easily transition into a big-kid bed as your child grows.
18 Adorable Girl Rooms
Looking for inspiration to decorate your daughter's room? Check out these creative and fun girls' bedroom ideas. Whether you want something trendy or classic, we have all the visual cues you'll need to get started on the space of her dreams.
Creative Ways to Share a Bedroom
Sharing a bedroom doesn't have to spark a sibling squabblefest. Help maintain your home's harmony by using our tips to divide, decorate, and save space.
Kids' Room Themes
Freshen up your kid's bedroom with clever design ideas from Child readers.
Maximizing Space for Your Kids
Top experts answer your questions on the best beds for boys sharing a room and how to keep the living room from being overrun with toys.
Kids' Room Makeovers
Kids' Rooms Trends: Wall Letters
Transitioning from a Crib to a Big-Kid Bed
Cute Rooms for Boys

Creative Ideas for Shared Spaces

Make sharing a room fun with these creative decorating tips.

Creating an Age-Neutral Nursery
The Room of Their Dreams
Shared Kids' Rooms
