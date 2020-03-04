Toddlers Bedroom

Getting ready to transition the nursery into a toddler room? It can be a lot of fun. Here you'll find bedroom decorating ideas for boys and girls, including furniture, storage, décor, and more.

The 17 Best Kids Mattresses for Every Age and Type of Sleeper
There are many factors to consider when choosing the right mattress for your child. Read on to find out what to look for, then pick out your favorite from our handpicked list.
The 10 Best Crib Mattresses for Babies and Toddlers
Creating a safe sleeping environment for your baby is extremely important. Here are 10 baby beds that parents recommend because of their good quality, safe fit, and easy-to-clean designs.
Psst! Birch Lane Is Offering Up to 83% Off Kids' and Nursery Room Essentials
Everything you need is at can't-be-beat prices.
Pottery Barn Just Launched a New Harry Potter Line and We’re Completely Bewitched
Dare we say Christmas came early?
Oh Happy Day Founder Jordan Ferney's Room Essentials
Gain inspiration from this lifestyle blogger and mother-of-three's wow-worthy interior design favorites.
This Dad's Video of Converting a Crib to a Toddler Bed Is #LOL Funny
Anyone who has ever put together a piece of baby gear will appreciate dad Tom Fletcher's take on the crib-to-bed conversion.
Are You as Jealous of This Kid's DIY Spaceship Bed as We Are?
A Brooklyn dad built a spaceship loft bed for his son that will blow your mind.
Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek at Target's New Kids Decor Collection
The release of Target's newest home line might just leave your kids begging for a whole new bedroom.
Our Picks for Transitional Cribs
18 Adorable Girl Rooms
Creative Ways to Share a Bedroom
Big Ideas for Little Kids' Rooms

Kids' Room Themes

Freshen up your kid's bedroom with clever design ideas from Child readers.

Transitioning from a Crib to a Big-Kid Bed
Cute Rooms for Boys
Creative Ideas for Shared Spaces
A Tween Room in Pink
A Classic-Style Boy's Room
A Marine Biology Themed Room
From Changing Table to Dresser
The Nursery Transition for Storage
Creating an Age-Neutral Nursery
The Room of Their Dreams
Shared Kids' Rooms
