6 Earth Day Activities for Toddlers and Preschoolers

Here are two ways to turn your trash into Earth Day projects:

1. Have your child decorate cardboard boxes, shoeboxes, or plastic storage boxes. You can use them to organize junk mail, old magazines, fabric, ribbons, and extra buttons.

2. Transform an empty plastic milk jug into a bird feeder by cutting a hole in the side of the jug and filling it with birdseed before hanging on a tree. Have your kid decorate with markers or paint.