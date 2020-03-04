Indoor Activities for Toddlers and Preschoolers

If you're stuck inside with children, you'll love these indoor activities. Check out our collection of things your kid can make and do like homemade play dough, finger puppets, memory games, and more.

Most Recent

Grown-Up Comedy Sketches for Kids

Silliness is serious business when you're a kid. So get ready to crack them up with these hilarious clips!
Best Toys of 2017: Preschoolers

Check out Parents' picks for the best preschool toys of 2017!
Check Out GloZell's New Program for Your Preschooler—GloBugz!

Kids learn best when it's fun, and this new channel definitely fits the bill!
8 Apps for Kids That Inspire Creativity

Technology can be used for much more than just zoning out! These fun apps for children help get those creative juices flowing.
Jewelry Kids Can Make

Help your kiddos make their own brooches, rings, and necklaces from wood, fabric, and other household materials. No precious gems required!
7 Coding Toys for Little Kids

Coding isn’t only for big kids, and the basics—like learning cause-and-effect and problem solving—don’t have to be mastered on a computer. These fun picks will get your child thinking like a real programmer.

More Indoor Activities

14 Easy Halloween Crafts for Toddlers

Even tiny hands can make these adorable Halloween decorations—with supervision from Mom or Dad, of course.
This Dad Made an Incredible Homemade Busy Board for His Toddler

Let this dad's ingenious homemade toy serve as an inspiration for your own wallet-friendly kid creation.
6 Specialty Museums Kids (and Grown-Ups!) Will Love

5 Imaginative Play Kits for Kids

8 Best Kindergarten Books to Get Your Kid Ready for School

Best Children's Books of 2015

6 Everyday Toddler Games

No toys needed! You can help your child stay happily entertained during your regular routine.

