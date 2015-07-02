How do I know if my toddler is old enough to enjoy a children's event?

A: The answer really depends on the child, and the only way you can know for sure is by experimenting. Some kiddos love the excitement, noise, and action of a live show. Others are overwhelmed and miserable -- or lose interest after a few minutes. The only harm in trying is the potential for wasted ticket money if your child has a meltdown. I know from my own experience that these shows can be great fun, with lifetime memories made -- or they can be complete wipe-outs with misery and disappointment all around. It's very hard to predict.