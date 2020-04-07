18 Educational Tracing Activities for Kids

By Provided by Education.com
Updated April 07, 2020
Help your kids prepare for school with tracing activities that teach letters, numbers, shapes, sizes, and seasons.
Uppercase Rainbow Letters

Get familiar with the alphabet by tracing each letter repeatedly with different-colored crayons or pencils. 

Lowercase Rainbow Letters

Once kids have mastered uppercase letters, use the same colors to trace lowercase letters.

Tracing Basic Shapes

Your child can follow the outlines of basic shapes in four sizes, then shade them in with crayons or markers.

Shapes of All Sizes

Reinforce the concept of sizes by comparing small, medium, and large. Outline the shapes and then color each size with its own hue.

Winter Weather

When it's cold and snowy outside, what should you wear? Encourage kids to circle the appropriate clothes in this tracing activity.

Spring Weather

Teach kids what to wear when it's warm and rainy outside.

Summer Weather

When it's sunny and hot outside, what should kids wear? Print out this tracing activity and circle the appropriate clothes.

Fall Weather

Have your kids circle the appropriate clothes for chilly, windy weather.

The Number One

Teach your kids numbers one through ten with tracing activities that double as coloring sheets. Have them trace different digits along dotted lines, identify numbers on fingers, and learn about different land and sea animals.

The Number Two

Color two pigs in the pen and trace the corresponding figure.

The Number Three

Color three sheep in the meadow and follow the dotted lines to practice this curvy numeral.

The Number Four

Color four ducks on the pond and outline the angular decimal in this tracing activity.

The Number Five

Color five mice in the wall and guide a pencil along dotted lines.

The Number Six

Color six sharks in the sea and repeat the rounded symbol on paper.

The Number Seven

With this tracing activity, kids can color seven turtles around a reef and then duplicate the prime number.

The Number Eight

Color eight crabs on the sand and then reproduce the number, which is essentially two connected threes.

The Number Nine

Color nine fish in a school, and then master this number that resembles an upside-down six.

The Number Ten

Color ten shells by the seashore and then draw a one and a zero to form a two-digit number.

