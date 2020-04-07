18 Educational Tracing Activities for Kids
Uppercase Rainbow Letters
Get familiar with the alphabet by tracing each letter repeatedly with different-colored crayons or pencils.
Lowercase Rainbow Letters
Once kids have mastered uppercase letters, use the same colors to trace lowercase letters.
Tracing Basic Shapes
Your child can follow the outlines of basic shapes in four sizes, then shade them in with crayons or markers.
Shapes of All Sizes
Reinforce the concept of sizes by comparing small, medium, and large. Outline the shapes and then color each size with its own hue.
Winter Weather
When it's cold and snowy outside, what should you wear? Encourage kids to circle the appropriate clothes in this tracing activity.
Spring Weather
Teach kids what to wear when it's warm and rainy outside.
Summer Weather
When it's sunny and hot outside, what should kids wear? Print out this tracing activity and circle the appropriate clothes.
Fall Weather
Have your kids circle the appropriate clothes for chilly, windy weather.
The Number One
Teach your kids numbers one through ten with tracing activities that double as coloring sheets. Have them trace different digits along dotted lines, identify numbers on fingers, and learn about different land and sea animals.
The Number Two
Color two pigs in the pen and trace the corresponding figure.
The Number Three
Color three sheep in the meadow and follow the dotted lines to practice this curvy numeral.
The Number Four
Color four ducks on the pond and outline the angular decimal in this tracing activity.
The Number Five
Color five mice in the wall and guide a pencil along dotted lines.
The Number Six
Color six sharks in the sea and repeat the rounded symbol on paper.
The Number Seven
With this tracing activity, kids can color seven turtles around a reef and then duplicate the prime number.
The Number Eight
Color eight crabs on the sand and then reproduce the number, which is essentially two connected threes.
The Number Nine
Color nine fish in a school, and then master this number that resembles an upside-down six.
The Number Ten
Color ten shells by the seashore and then draw a one and a zero to form a two-digit number.