Finding a fun activity to keep your child happy and busy requires a little imagination and help from us. Here you'll find a slew of our best activity ideas for toddlers and preschoolers ranging from games, to arts and crafts, and more.

Most Recent

Walmart's Deals for Days Event Features Lego, Fisher-Price, and More Up to 62% Off
Get amazing prices on indoor and outdoor activities for summer and beyond.
The National Zoo Reopened—and Everybody Is Obsessed With Its New Baby Panda
Visitors can now see nine-month-old Xiao Qi Ji in real life.
Watch Zoo Gorilla Mom Share Sweet Moment with Mother Carrying Her Newborn Baby at Boston Zoo
A mother shared a special moment with Kiki the gorilla at the Franklin Park Zoo when the primate became fascinated with the woman's sleeping newborn son.
The 8 Best Inflatable Water Slides to Turn Your Yard Into a Summer Oasis
From built-in water cannons to bouncy houses, up the ante on outdoor play by bringing the water park to your own back yard.
The Family Guide to Gardening with Kids
Make your plans and plant seeds now and, come summer, you’ll have your pick of flowers and food. You’ll also cultivate some essential life skills: When kids tend to plants, they learn to care for the little things—and one another.
Mama Bear Crossing the Road with Her Cubs is Every Parent with Multiple Kids
People stop traffic and wait while she tries to wrangle four cubs, one by one, to safety. You know this will never work the first time!
More Activities

Snow Day! Watch the National Zoo's Pandas Adorably Slip and Slide Through D.C.'s Fresh Powder
Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian took full advantage of the winter wonderland left behind by Washington D.C.'s recent snow storm.
Puppies Dressed as Sharks Celebrate Georgia Aquarium’s Newest Exhibit
Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun, dun dun… puppies!
The National Zoo's 8-Week-Old Panda Cub Is Getting Feistier by the Day
What Kids Learn From Water Play and 7 Fun Activities to Try This Summer
How to Plant an Edible Garden with Kids
Virginia Zoo Welcomes First Baby Sloth — and There's a Charitable Auction to Name the Newborn!

18 Educational Tracing Activities for Kids

All Activities

After Escaping a Kansas Zoo, Fugitive Flamingo Seen in Texas for the Second Time in 14 Years
Demanding, Cheetos-Loving Squirrel Rules Over Seattle Park, Steals Snacks From Kids
A Flamingo at an Illinois Zoo Had to Be Put Down After Child Threw a Rock at the Animal
If Toddlers Threw Their Own Parties, This is What They'd Look Like
First-Time Gorilla Mom at Dublin Zoo Can't Stop Holding and Smiling at Her New Baby
10 Water Toys for Toddlers You Need This Summer
How to Turn Your Backyard Into an Adventure Playground
Grown-Up Comedy Sketches for Kids
Best Toys of 2017: Preschoolers
Best Toys of 2017: Babies and Toddlers
Check Out GloZell's New Program for Your Preschooler—GloBugz!
8 Apps for Kids That Inspire Creativity
Jewelry Kids Can Make
7 Coding Toys for Little Kids
14 Easy Halloween Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers
6 Ways to Get Your Child Comfortable in the Water
Volunteer Alert: No-Sew Capes for Kids
Make Your Neighborhood More Fun
This Dad Made an Incredible Homemade Busy Board for His Toddler
6 Specialty Museums Kids (and Grown-Ups!) Will Love
5 Imaginative Play Kits for Kids
8 Best Kindergarten Books to Get Your Kid Ready for School
4 Field Trips That are Perfect for Preschoolers
Best Children's Books of 2015
The Top 40 Songs for Babies—Did Your Fave Make the Cut?
