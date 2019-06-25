Toddlers & Preschoolers

Coronavirus Prevention Tactics: How to Get Kids to Stop Touching Their Faces
Experts say avoiding touching your face can help quell the spread of the novel coronavirus. But how do you get kids' busy hands to stop rubbing their faces?
Parenting a Child With a Speech Delay Can Be Lonely
My 4-year-old has a speech delay and is behind the rest of his classmates. I hate to admit how difficult it's been on me. But after talking to my son's doctor, I realize there's no reason to push him to catch up.
How We Pulled Off the Perfect Nanny Share
I bumped into my pregnant neighbor while waiting to get an ultrasound and we decided to try a nanny share on a whim. Here are a few key takeaways from our successful nanny share that may help you.
I Tried This Alternative Therapy to Get My Kid to Poop
After my family moved, my 4-year-old suddenly started holding in his poop. Nothing I tried worked to get him to go to the bathroom. I turned to experts who explained why this might be happening and what I could do about it. Here's how my son started pooping again.
Why Sleep Meditation Works for Kids and How to Try It
Meditation can help young children release energy, process concerns, and find comfort at night. Try these simple steps to see if sleep meditation can make bedtime easier for your child—and family!
Meditation for Kids: A Beginner's Guide
Meditation can help kids read and respond to internal signals of stress before their developing brains and bodies give in to a full-blown tantrum. The key is intuiting what your child needs to come back into balance and giving him or her the tools to practice.