Toddlers & Preschoolers

Your child is growing up and on his way to becoming a preschooler. He's proving he has a mind of his own. Here you'll learn about toddler development, how to discipline a toddler, potty training, the terrible twos, and much more.

Coronavirus Prevention Tactics: How to Get Kids to Stop Touching Their Faces

Experts say avoiding touching your face can help quell the spread of the novel coronavirus. But how do you get kids' busy hands to stop rubbing their faces?
Parenting a Child With a Speech Delay Can Be Lonely

My 4-year-old has a speech delay and is behind the rest of his classmates. I hate to admit how difficult it's been on me. But after talking to my son's doctor, I realize there's no reason to push him to catch up.
How We Pulled Off the Perfect Nanny Share

I bumped into my pregnant neighbor while waiting to get an ultrasound and we decided to try a nanny share on a whim. Here are a few key takeaways from our successful nanny share that may help you.
I Tried This Alternative Therapy to Get My Kid to Poop

After my family moved, my 4-year-old suddenly started holding in his poop. Nothing I tried worked to get him to go to the bathroom. I turned to experts who explained why this might be happening and what I could do about it. Here's how my son started pooping again.
Why Sleep Meditation Works for Kids and How to Try It

Meditation can help young children release energy, process concerns, and find comfort at night. Try these simple steps to see if sleep meditation can make bedtime easier for your child—and family!
Meditation for Kids: A Beginner's Guide

Meditation can help kids read and respond to internal signals of stress before their developing brains and bodies give in to a full-blown tantrum. The key is intuiting what your child needs to come back into balance and giving him or her the tools to practice.
30 Best-Ever Potty Training Tips

Trust us—we know these top tips work! We tapped the experts—everyone from Parents.com readers to doctors—who spilled their secrets on getting your toddler potty trained in no time.
Mom to Dads Everywhere: 'Take the Damn Photo!'

This blogger mom calls out the importance of parents photographing candid moments of their partners with their kids.
The Secret Language of Toddlers: What Their Behaviors Mean

6 Little Behavior Problems You Shouldn't Ignore

25 Words a 2-Year-Old Should Be Saying

10 Ways to Say "No" Without Saying No

Jenny Mollen: 'I Stopped Making Empty Threats to My Kids and It Paid Off'

It’s easy to threaten our kids with consequences. It’s a lot harder to follow through. In an exclusive for Parents magazine, Jenny Mollen, actress, author, and wife to Jason Biggs, explains the day that all changed for her.

What Parents Need to Know About Dietary Supplements for Children

Parents Give 'Smile Packs' to Pediatric Cancer Patients in Honor of Their Daughter Who Died From a Tumor

I'm a Mom With a Ph.D. in Reading: Here's How I Get My Kids to Love Books

Strollers Can Be Dangerous on Public Transit. Here's What Parents Should Know

I Felt Guilty for Not Teaching My Daughter to Read Before Kindergarten, But Turns Out I Didn't Have To

7 Ways to Calm Down Kids Without Using a Screen

Can Childcare Providers Tell You When Your Kid Has to Be Potty Trained?

Pityriasis Rosea in Kids: A No-Panic Guide for Parents

Urgent Care vs. ER: Where to Go for 8 Common Kid Health Emergencies

Little Boy Has Over 500 Teeth Removed from His Mouth After He Complained of Jaw Pain and Swelling

25 Heartfelt Lunch Box Note Ideas Guaranteed to Put a Smile On Your Kid's Face

5 Major Ways Babies Change When They Become Toddlers and How to Prepare

I Learned Not Trying to Potty Train is the Best Way to Potty Train

2-Year-Old Boy Is Allegedly Beaten to Death at Unlicensed Day Care

My Son Was Born With ‘Bubble Boy’ Disease—But A Gene Therapy Trial Saved His Life

5 Super Cute Products Your Kids Need from JoJo Siwa’s Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Line

5 Things to Consider Before Your Kid Does Growth Hormone Therapy

Handling the Birds and the Bees: How to Have the 'Sex Talk' With Your Kids

'Bright and Active' Baby Sloth Born at New England Zoo

22 Chore Ideas for Every Type of Kid

Why Chores Matter

How to Sleep Train Toddlers and Big Kids

Rhino Mom Endures 488-Day Pregnancy to Give Birth to 123-Pound Baby At Buffalo Zoo

After Escaping a Kansas Zoo, Fugitive Flamingo Seen in Texas for the Second Time in 14 Years

Demanding, Cheetos-Loving Squirrel Rules Over Seattle Park, Steals Snacks From Kids

