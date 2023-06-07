Teenagers and Toddlers Are Eerily Similar—Here's the Proof

Here’s something that happens in my house nearly every day: I ask my 2-year-old to clean up his toys. He says, “No,” and shoots me a look, the subtext of which indicates he thinks I’m a monster for requesting such an outlandish task for him to perform.

Later that day, I’ll ask my 12-year-old to clean up her room. She’ll reply with a more sophisticated version of “no,” and say, “I can’t right now,” which basically means, “I don’t feel like it.” The unimpressed expression she throws my way eerily resembles how my toddler looked at me when I dared to imply that his toys being piled in the middle of the room is not a sustainable storage solution.

In another almost interchangeable (or lack of) interaction, I might go hours without hearing a peep from my 4-year-old, who is completely absorbed in his own world of playing video games until the end of time—or until I threaten to throw the Nintendo in the garbage if he doesn’t answer my question, “What do you want for lunch?”

Meanwhile, my 14-year-old hasn’t emerged from her room in 14 hours. At some point, she’ll make an appearance to get food or mumble something about how we never buy any snacks she actually likes.

Given my experience parenting toddlers, preschoolers, pre-teens, and teens simultaneously, I found myself nodding along with a mom who creates content on TikTok using the handle @theconsideratemomma. In a recent video, she implored her followers, “Did you know that the ages of 12, 13, and 14 years old mimic the ages of 2, 3, and 4 very closely? Let me prove it.”

As evidence, she notes how 2-year-olds say “no” constantly, push boundaries, and act sneaky, getting into things they shouldn’t. As for 12-year-olds? “Same, same, and same,” she pointed out.

Three-year-olds “have an insatiable desire for freedom and independence,” the creator observes, adding, “They think they can do anything on their own. They have the fastest and most drastic mood shifts of any other human on the planet.” No parent will disagree that 13-year-olds also exhibit these frustrating personality traits.

Finally, 4-year-olds are famous for taking that independent spirit to the next level, and may even act like they don’t need us parents anymore. “They think they know everything there is to know about everything,” the TikToker relatably says in her viral video, going on to joke that 4-year-olds and their 14-year-old counterparts collectively think their parents are “idiots.”

Commenters to the short video were also emphatically nodding along with this mom’s take on parenting, with one person saying, “Preteens are just giant toddlers.” You may have also heard the term "three-nager." Meanwhile, someone else who is still in the toddler parenting phase balked and grumbled, “You mean I have to do this again in ten years?” To this person, I would offer a consolation that—OK, actually I have nothing.

The reality is parenting at every stage is a challenge, and there does seem to be a bit of repetition in the developmental stages along the way. But while teens may act a lot like grown-up toddlers, you have to kind of feel for all of them, right?

When children are little, their bodies and minds are basically being assaulted with change. Then, in teenagehood, from increasing responsibilities at school to the emotional drain of drama with friends, to body image issues and struggles, I know I can’t be alone when I say I wouldn’t want to go back and relive that time!

Bottom line: Parenting kids from birth requires patience, patience, and more patience. Like when your 2-year-old throws himself on the floor in public because you won’t let him play with a Band-Aid he found in the frozen aisle. Or when your teenager stalks out of the store in tears because, “You just don’t get it, mom!”

Or if your 4-year-old bit his brother—again—and you aren’t sure if taking away his Nintendo for the millionth time is going to help him grasp that this is unacceptable behavior. Or your 14-year-old mouths off and you aren’t sure if taking away her phone for the millionth time is going to help her grasp the very same notion that this is unacceptable behavior.

Good thing when you run out of patience there’s always coffee, yoga, wine, or whatever gives you that extra motivation to not run out the front door and scream in the street.

