As Seen on 'Today': Shop the Top Picks From Parents’ Best Toys of 2022 List

A Bouncin’ DJ, a vicious pet dinosaur, and more toys you’ll want to shop right now

By
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Sabrina Rojas Weiss

Sabrina Rojas Weiss is the parenting and lifestyle ecommerce editor for Parents, People, Parenting, and other Meredith sites. She has honed her excellent online (and in person!) shopping skills while raising her son and her belligerent rat terrier in Brooklyn. That's where she can show you all the best off-road paths for rocking a baby to sleep or building fairy houses.

our editorial guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022
In This Article
View All
In This Article

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

shop-the-very-best-of-parents-best-toys-of-2022-list-tout
Photo:

Amazon

There is little more gratifying than showering the babies and kids in our lives with gifts. But we also wish we could just know that the toys we give are really going to engage those kiddos in the long term, without driving any adults in the room up the wall. This is why Parents put in the work to research and test this year’s new toys, and why Parents editor–in-chief Grace Bastidas just presented some of our favorites on the Today show. We think this list is about to make your holiday shopping so much easier.

You don’t want to miss the full list of the Best Toys of 2022, complete with some very insightful quotes from the real kids who helped choose them. But if you’re in a hurry to shop the best of the best, here are the picks Bastidas highlighted on the air.

Best Baby and Toddler Toys

infantino-busy-lil-sensory-ball

Amazon


To buy: Infantino Busy Lil' Sensory Ball, $10.39, amazon.com

This little ball has so much for little ones 3 months old and up to look at, touch, listen to, and, yes, put in their mouths. For something with zero batteries needed, it’s surprisingly interactive.

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncinâ Beats Interactive Learning Toy

Amazon

To buy: Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats, $30.99 (originally $44.99), amazon.com

Parents are very impressed with the fact that this infectious little singing, bouncing alien (with more than 75 songs, sounds, and phrases) is actually not annoying. Oh, and kids ages 9-36 months love him, too.

Best Preschooler Toys

play-maysie-portable-travel-doll-house

Play Maysie

To buy: Play Maysie Portable Travel Doll House, $48, playmaysie,com

This lunch-box-size case contains everything a young child (ages 3 and up) needs for imaginative play, either at home or on vacation. Why did we ever bother with those big dollhouses again?

jurassic-world-dominion-uncaged-ultimate-pyroraptor

Amazon

To buy: Jurassic World Dominion Uncaged Ultimate Pyroraptor, $52.17 (originally $59.99), amazon.com

The closest we ever want to get to having a pet dinosaur is this beautiful little creature, who reacts to a kid’s touch with movement, sound, and glowing eyes as they try to “train” it. It’s best for ages 5 and up.

Big Kid Toys

Skillmatics Marvel Card Game : Guess in 10

Skillmatics

To buy: Skillmatics Guess in 10 Marvel Card Game, $19.97, amazon.com

Encourage your very own Marvel superfans (or casual admirers) to use their critical thinking skills and get a little silly while playing this trivia game. It’s great for traveling or for family game night at home, with two or more players ages 8 and up.

healthy-roots-dolls-gaiana

Target

To buy: Healthy Roots Dolls Gaiana, $79.99, target.com

We’ve loved how Zoe, the first 18-inch doll from Black-owned company Healthy Roots Dolls, made little ones feel good about their own curls and skin color. Now she’s joined by Gaiana and Marisol, who have their own beautiful details—and just like with Zoe, kids can wash, comb, and style their curls over and over again!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Parents Best Toys 2022 Seal with two kids playing.
Best Toys Awards 2022
The Home Edit
The Home Edit Says: Your Kids Are Lying to You About Their 'Inability' to Clean Up
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
summer essentials and beach gear
These Are the Summer Essentials 'Parents' Editors Can't Live Without for Trips to the Beach, Pool, and Park
Prime Day Toy Deals Worth Shopping
Only a Few Hours Left to Shop Prime Day Deals on Toys—and We've Rounded Up the Best to Save You Time and Money
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Legoland New York entrance sign
The Ultimate Guide to Legoland New York
kids subscription boxes
The 20 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child in 2022
Girl on a Mental Health Day
Kids Need Access to Mental Health Days
Amazon Prime Day baby items
These Are the 85 Best Prime Day Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—Shop Them Before the Sale Ends Tonight
An image of a girl jumping inside a huge cardboard box.
Best Toys of 2022 for Preschoolers
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Car Seats Tout
We Dug Through Amazon's Prime Day Sales to Find the 10 Best Car Seat Deals
Lego Amazon Prime Day Tout
Lego Toys Rarely Go on Sale, but We Found Great Deals on 12 Best-Selling Sets Ahead of Prime Day
happy father lifting baby in bed dog
Parents' Best Baby Gear of 2022
Tech product for the whole family
The Best Tech Gifts for the Whole Family
Choose an Activity Mat
Age-by-Age Guide to Toys