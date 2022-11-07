News & Trends As Seen on 'Today': Shop the Top Picks From Parents’ Best Toys of 2022 List A Bouncin’ DJ, a vicious pet dinosaur, and more toys you’ll want to shop right now By Sabrina Rojas Weiss Sabrina Rojas Weiss Sabrina Rojas Weiss is the parenting and lifestyle ecommerce editor for Parents, People, Parenting, and other Meredith sites. She has honed her excellent online (and in person!) shopping skills while raising her son and her belligerent rat terrier in Brooklyn. That's where she can show you all the best off-road paths for rocking a baby to sleep or building fairy houses. our editorial guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Baby and Toddler Toys Best Preschooler Toys Big Kid Toys We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There is little more gratifying than showering the babies and kids in our lives with gifts. But we also wish we could just know that the toys we give are really going to engage those kiddos in the long term, without driving any adults in the room up the wall. This is why Parents put in the work to research and test this year’s new toys, and why Parents editor–in-chief Grace Bastidas just presented some of our favorites on the Today show. We think this list is about to make your holiday shopping so much easier. You don’t want to miss the full list of the Best Toys of 2022, complete with some very insightful quotes from the real kids who helped choose them. But if you’re in a hurry to shop the best of the best, here are the picks Bastidas highlighted on the air. Best Baby and Toddler Toys Amazon To buy: Infantino Busy Lil' Sensory Ball, $10.39, amazon.com This little ball has so much for little ones 3 months old and up to look at, touch, listen to, and, yes, put in their mouths. For something with zero batteries needed, it’s surprisingly interactive. Amazon To buy: Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats, $30.99 (originally $44.99), amazon.com Parents are very impressed with the fact that this infectious little singing, bouncing alien (with more than 75 songs, sounds, and phrases) is actually not annoying. Oh, and kids ages 9-36 months love him, too. Best Preschooler Toys Play Maysie To buy: Play Maysie Portable Travel Doll House, $48, playmaysie,com This lunch-box-size case contains everything a young child (ages 3 and up) needs for imaginative play, either at home or on vacation. Why did we ever bother with those big dollhouses again? Amazon To buy: Jurassic World Dominion Uncaged Ultimate Pyroraptor, $52.17 (originally $59.99), amazon.com The closest we ever want to get to having a pet dinosaur is this beautiful little creature, who reacts to a kid’s touch with movement, sound, and glowing eyes as they try to “train” it. It’s best for ages 5 and up. Big Kid Toys Skillmatics To buy: Skillmatics Guess in 10 Marvel Card Game, $19.97, amazon.com Encourage your very own Marvel superfans (or casual admirers) to use their critical thinking skills and get a little silly while playing this trivia game. It’s great for traveling or for family game night at home, with two or more players ages 8 and up. Target To buy: Healthy Roots Dolls Gaiana, $79.99, target.com We’ve loved how Zoe, the first 18-inch doll from Black-owned company Healthy Roots Dolls, made little ones feel good about their own curls and skin color. Now she’s joined by Gaiana and Marisol, who have their own beautiful details—and just like with Zoe, kids can wash, comb, and style their curls over and over again! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit