The 'Today' Show’s Craig Melvin On the Joys of Being Dad

In honor of Men's Health Month and Father's Day, Parents and Verywell Mind partnered to survey 1,600 Dads in the US for our Dads & Mental Health Study to find out how dads are feeling, what's missing from their mental health toolkits, and take a look at the kind of support dads need to ensure mental wellness for fathers everywhere. Check out these helpful resources and insights to help dad along the way.

Some standout dads take on the challenges of fatherhood with balance and joy. Craig Melvin from NBC's Today show is one of those standout dads.

"I'm proud that I am physically present for my kids, and what I work on is being more emotionally and mentally present for them,” says Melvin, who serves as a news anchor for Today, as well as the host of Today Third Hour. “When I'm with my son or daughter, I'm listening and responding to what they tell me instead of wondering about my to-do list or thinking about the show from that morning or emails I have to get back to."



Like Melvin, many dads today struggle with finding that work-life balance. In fact, a recent survey of 1,600 fathers by Parents and Verywell Mind reveals that 2 in 3 dads say they’ve been at least moderately stressed over the past 30 days—and 43% of those surveyed said half of their stress level is related to child care. But those tough moments can lead to a profound payoff.

For his part, Melvin says he’s working hard on being present as a father. "As a generation, we've gotten better at being there for our kids, but we still have some work to do with being there emotionally and mentally for our children," he says.

Parents caught up with Melvin to chat about how he navigates the challenges that come with fatherhood.

Fatherhood Brings Out His Emotional Side

Craig Melvin | Today

A father of two—9-year-old Delano and a 6-year-old Sybil—Melvin says that every kid has unique needs—and that brings its own challenges.

"It's different with my son and daughter,” he says. “My daughter requires what I like to call active engagement. My son is perfectly fine with just sitting and watching Planet Earth and sharing a word or thought every fifteen or twenty minutes or so."

What has surprised him the most about fatherhood is the joy he's found in the little things and moments. Like 57% of fathers today, Melvin is getting comfortable with embracing his emotional side.

"I was never one who is prone to a great deal of emotion until fatherhood,” says Melvin. “My daughter recently had a dance recital that was two and a half hours for a three-minute performance. My daughter was third to last, and by the time her group got up to perform, I was just as excited about it as she was. The confidence she displayed was outstanding, and I found myself getting teary.”

He says watching his children go to school and get intellectually curious has been fun and inspiring. The questions they have challenge him as a father.

A Few of His Favorite Things

Craig Melvin | Today

Despite the demands of his job and being in a position of public notoriety, Melvin enjoys some of the everyday things dads do. He's involved in his children's extracurricular activities and enjoys seeing their growth as they learn more about life.

"For the last two seasons, I've been fortunate to coach my son's rec basketball team,” says Melvin. “I thoroughly enjoy the practices, games, and watching him improve. I love seeing him develop a legitimate joy of basketball, sport, competition, and self-improvement."

Melvin says it's great to get an up-close front-row seat, and like many sons and fathers, they enjoy watching sports together. Melvin also enjoys playing basketball and shooting hoops with his son in their front yard.

"With my daughter, it's a little different because she's not into sports, so we've had to find other ways to connect,” says Melvin. “We spend a fair amount of time just talking. Or, it would be more accurate to say, I spend a fair amount of time listening—she's at a stage now where she loves sharing her thoughts.”

He says he enjoys taking his daughter to gymnastics, dance, and lacrosse on Saturdays and birthday parties. Melvin enjoys going to the movies with his daughter and recently saw The Little Mermaid live-action remake with her.

Juggling Work and Fatherhood

As an anchor for a national morning show, Melvin's schedule is busy (to say the least). He wakes up early, has to stay late, and often travels to cover stories and the news. It can be challenging to juggle work, fatherhood, and everything in between.

"It's not easy, especially as I travel for work. Technology such as FaceTime has helped modern parenting," says Melvin. "There have been times when I'm traveling and didn't want to miss a sporting event, recital, or performance of some sort—and my wife will loop me via FaceTime. Cell phones—for all their evils—have helped my parenting in a myriad of ways."

When Melvin is with his children, he's intentional about that time. He does the best that he can because he understands the importance of his role as a father. When he's physically with his children, he tries to be emotionally, physically, and mentally present. He says it can be hard to turn off work sometimes, but his time with them is more important.

