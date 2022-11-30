TikToker Lovingly Pokes Fun at Husband's Childhood Christmas Ornaments

Marriage comes with more than love in sickness and health—it also gives you indeterminate handmade ornaments for the Christmas tree.

By
Beth Ann Mayer
Beth Ann Mayer
Beth Ann Mayer

Beth Ann Mayer is a writer with nearly a decade of experience covering family and mental and physical health. A broadcast journalism major at Syracuse University, Beth Ann initially worked in athletic communications before transitioning to lifestyle writing. She is committed to creating a more inclusive space in the parenting world, where caregivers feel acknowledged regardless of their fertility, birth or feeding journeys and race, gender identity and sexuality. She has two sons of her own, as well as three furbabies, with her husband, Pete.

our editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022
Homemade Gingerbread Person
Photo:

Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography/Getty Images

One TikToker is trying to combine nostalgia with a Pinterest-perfect Christmas tree, but the results are a relatable holiday decorating version of Nailed It. It's hard to mix fancy with dried out art dough to get that ideal aesthetic.

"When you want your tree to feel aesthetic, but your husband also brought his childhood ornaments into the relationship," read the text overlay on the video posted by Kyrsten Burkenpas, who posts as @kyrstenandkin on the platform.

Burkenpas then proceeded to show a few of her "favorite" ornaments. There's a fish that sort of looks like Flounder from the Little Mermaid and what she believes is a squid. A classic handmade gingerbread also made the reel (come on, that one is a quintessential ornament).

Hey, it could be worse—one of the ornaments could involve braces.

To be clear, there's no such thing as a Pinterest-perfect holiday. Even the social photos and videos are just highlight reels. But it's great that Burkenpas is having fun with this all-to-familiar "plight."

More than 6.5K TikTokers chimed in on the video, which has racked up 226.7K likes in two days.

"Those belong on his mom's tree," quipped one.

"Two trees. Trust me," advised another in what turned out to be a common theme in the comments.

"Buy a tiny tree and put all of those on there. I think that would be adorable! Give it to his mom for Christmas," said someone else.

Another common piece of advice? Stick them on the backside of the tree.

"That's what the back of the tree is for," someone said.

But, in my opinion, one commenter nailed it.

"Aesthetic is never more important than memories or the magic of Christmas," wrote one TikToker in a comment that got more than 2.3K likes.

The ones in this video have zero meaning to him—I promise.

That said, the original poster (OP) clarified that the ornaments were just random ones his mom gave him after cleaning her attic.

"The ones in this video have zero meaning to him, I promise," OP said.

Ultimately, it's all in good fun. Display those childhood ornaments with pride, or make new ones (and memories) with your littles this year with some DIY fun.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Says Growing Older Makes Her Really Appreciate Family
Black Friday Trending TikTok Toys Sale Roundup Tout
20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Black Friday Sale
Black Family wearing pajamas opening gifts on Christmas morning.
How My Family Spends the Holidays Despite ‘Network Poverty'
Mother with children in kitchen preparing Christmas cookies
How to Blend Holiday Traditions
Tamera Mowry-Housley stands with a cup saying "warm cozy"
Tamera Mowry-Housley Says the Holidays Are All About Creating Traditions With Her Family
Mariah Carey in red dress singing at Christmas event
Christmas Season Starts the Day After Halloween—Mariah Said So
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore on Being a Mom of Two Under 2: ‘I’m Trying to Embrace This Sleeplessness'
Teacher Talking To Mother While Children Are Playing
10 Best Christmas Gifts for Teachers, According to Teachers
Mother cheering on toddler on plastic toilet
Mom Asks Spider-Man To Give Son a 'Poop Pep Talk'
An image with the text "I need you to love you" on it.
Mom's Viral Video of Helping Her Son Through Anger Is 'Gentle Parenting' at Its Finest
An image of a boy with a wreath around him.
How To Celebrate the Holidays Without Buying Your Kids a Bunch of Gifts
father and son video games.png
Is It Ever OK to Exclude One Child From an Activity in the Name of Bonding With the Other?
A mother makes cookies with her two kids
25 Holiday Traditions to Start This Year
An image of a boy with braces.
Mom Turned Son's Braces Into an Ornament That Now Adorns the Tree Each Year
I grew up in a haunted house, here's what I tell my kid about ghosts
I Grew Up in a Haunted House—Here’s What I Tell My Child About Ghosts
Teenage girl looks at herself in the mirror touching her bra straps.
What Is an ‘Almond Mom?’ and How to Not Be One