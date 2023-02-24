TikTok Family Responds to Criticism For Potentially Dangerous Viral Disney 'Hack'

The Kelly family apologizes and takes down all content related to their viral Disney ride height hack.

By Tanay Howard
Published on February 24, 2023
Disney Work
Photo:

BRYAN R. SMITH / Getty Images

We love Disney probably MORE than the next family. We took our middle baby on a family trip for his first birthday and have been back multiple times every year since. As the admininstrator of a very large Disney group online, I have seen all the ways in which people will attempt to bend the rules to get what they want at the parks. I'll be the first to admit, for a wildly expensive vacation, I can't say I blame people for wanting to stretch their dollar as far as possible. On the other hand, I have never seen a Disney "hack" as irresponsible or dangerous as the one that's been going around on TikTok.

Now, it seems like The Kelly Fam has also realized the dangerous impact of the content surrounding their Disney shoe hack. They've taken it all down and instead posted a mea culpa on their TikTok channel. But is it too little too late? It comes several days after sharing their initial "ultimate Disney hack" video—and after major backlash and criticism over potentially putting their son in danger.

Here's how it all started. In the original video, the narration talked about how the family's youngest son Kannon is a thrill seeker and loves getting on rides at amusement parks. But he doesn't quite hit the mark in terms of height requirements for some of the more adventurous rides. So the family took matters into their own hands. The parents can be seen shopping for and purchasing a platform shoe for their son. Then, with the help of some flip flops and gorilla glue, they can be seen adding additional layers to the bottom of the shoe to make a higher platform and help their son "meet" the height requirements for the ride.

The collective rage from both parents and non-parents all over the internet has been loud and livid. Amusement parks, Disney especially, are a privilege. The height requirements put into place for rides are not negotiable. I can only imagine the endless amount of testing that goes into a ride before guests are allowed to experience them and the height restrictions are put into place as a safety measure. Children who don't meet the height requirements for rides are at higher risk for injury, including falls and ejections from rides. The safety mechanisms on a ride are designed by the manufacturer for people that fall within the stated requirements.

It seems like all of that would be common sense. And yet here we are. The sharing of this hack was not only irresponsible for the millions of people who have now seen it, but it literally put the child in the video in danger. As a parent, we have an obligation to our children to teach them right from wrong. Bending the rules or trying to cheat the system so that you fit within the rules? WRONG! Disregarding the rules because they may not be fun? WRONG! In this case, the blatant disregard for the rules is not only wrong but dangerous. How can you plan to hold your children accountable for future indiscretions when they are literally being taught that the rules don't apply to them?

The parents initially responded to the backlash from commenters by insisting that they would never encourage anyone else to try their "hack." They also shared that their son never actually rode any of the rides that he didn't make the actual height requirements for. But yet another video posted on YouTube, along with images circulating on the internet, shows the family successfully putting their hack to the test.

So finally, the Kelly family took down all of the videos related to the shoe hack—and replaced them with their mea culpa. In the video, the couple says that with their influence comes responsibility. They admitted while their son was not injured executing their "hack," they'd never want anyone else to get hurt from one of their ideas. They also said they are committed to being more careful with the content they put out.

Influence and responsibility to the masses aside, I look forward to the day when people are not so obsessed with chasing clout on social media that they forget basic safety. The family may all have been unharmed this time, but we really shouldn't be promoting breaking rules that are put into place to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An image of a baby in a car seat.
Controversial TikTok Tip Might Just Help Parents Never Forget a Child in a Hot Car Again
Photo composite of Brody and Danielle Schaffer
How These Kid Influencers Can Help Boost Your Child's Confidence
Two men watching football on TV
TikTok Shows Dad Hack for Watching the Game While Baby Sleeps
An image of an empty carseat.
Experts Say This Dad's Viral TikTok Car Seat Hack Isn't a Good Idea
Small child looking at a book in the library.
Mom Uses a Mistake and the Library To Teach a Lesson in Accountability
An image of a little boy running in a store.
This Mom Found Her Missing Toddler With a Genius TikTok Tip for Wandering Kiddos
a view inside a baby girl closet where several dresses are hung on hangers
A TikTok Dad Went Viral for Calling Out Sexist Fashion
An image with the text "I need you to love you" on it.
Mom's Viral Video of Helping Her Son Through Anger Is 'Gentle Parenting' at Its Finest
Mom Is Warning Parents About an Online Game After Her 7-Year-Old's Character Was Sexually Assaulted_still
Mom Warns That Her 7-Year-Old's Avatar Was Sexually Assaulted on an Online Game
An image of Roblox.
Is Roblox Safe for Kids? Here's What the Experts Have to Say
Macro Shot Of Doll Eye
The History of Creepy Dolls and Kids Who Love Them
Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Playtime Puppy
The Toniebox is Hands-Down the Best Toy I've Bought in Years—and It's $30 Off Today
Rosita of Sesame Street
A Sesame Place Character Snubbed Two Black Girls and Mom Is Doing Something About It
Collection of screen shots of adult son dancing with mother while she works out
Son Dancing With Unsuspecting Mom While She Exercises Is Our Favorite Thing on TikTok Right Now
Teenage girl looks at herself in the mirror touching her bra straps.
What Is an ‘Almond Mom?’ and How to Not Be One
little girl boxing
Another Polarizing Trend on TikTok Has Parents Telling Their Kids They Need To Help Them Fight