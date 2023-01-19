News & Trends The North Face Baby Bear Hoodie Is 30% Off Right Now and OMG, It's So Cute Is there anything cuter than a baby bear? We think not. By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives. our editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Michelle Barnes Whether you're searching for the perfect baby shower gift or looking for winter essentials for your own baby, look no further. This adorable—and super warm—The North Face zip-up hoodie is just what you never knew you wanted. It comes in two colors—brown and pink—and is made of the softest, most cuddly fleece to wrap your little one up in. Not only is the functional bear hood oh-so-cute, the jacket even comes with foldover mittens to keep little hands warm and cozy in the winter (and spring) chill. Nordstrom To buy: The North Face Baby Bear Full-Zip Hoodie $41 (was $59); nordstrom.com Happy customers rave about how "super cute" and "incredibly soft" the jacket is along with its "amazing quality." And is there anything more convincing than this review: "Makes the babies look like baby teddy bears." Enough said. Or if you really want to bundle the littlest member of the family up, there's a full size romper version that, dare we say, is equally as adorable. According to one reviewer, "The optional hand & foot mittens are an amazing addition for the cold months." Nordstrom To buy: The North Face Baby Bear Hooded Romper $55 (was $79); nordstrom.com If you have other kids that want to match and have a quality North Face sweater of their own, there's a toddler and bigger kid versions on sale, too! For the toddler crowd: Nordstrom To buy: The North Face Kids' Suave Oso Full Zip Hoodie $48.30 (was $69); nordstrom.com And the 7+ big kids: Nordstrom To buy: The North Face Kids' Suave Oso Full Zip Hoodie $55.30 (was $79); nordstrom.com Shop More Deals for Parents These 10 Super Cute Squishmallows Make the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Kids This Best-Selling Galaxy Projector Turns Any Room Into a Star-Filled Wonder 10 Delightful Lunar New Year Books for Kids Target Has the Cutest Valentine's Day Decor Right Now—All Under $20 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit