The North Face Baby Bear Hoodie Is 30% Off Right Now and OMG, It's So Cute

Is there anything cuter than a baby bear? We think not.

By
Published on January 19, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're searching for the perfect baby shower gift or looking for winter essentials for your own baby, look no further. This adorable—and super warm—The North Face zip-up hoodie is just what you never knew you wanted.

It comes in two colors—brown and pink—and is made of the softest, most cuddly fleece to wrap your little one up in. Not only is the functional bear hood oh-so-cute, the jacket even comes with foldover mittens to keep little hands warm and cozy in the winter (and spring) chill.

To buy: The North Face Baby Bear Full-Zip Hoodie $41 (was $59); nordstrom.com

Happy customers rave about how "super cute" and "incredibly soft" the jacket is along with its "amazing quality." And is there anything more convincing than this review: "Makes the babies look like baby teddy bears." Enough said.

Or if you really want to bundle the littlest member of the family up, there's a full size romper version that, dare we say, is equally as adorable. According to one reviewer, "The optional hand & foot mittens are an amazing addition for the cold months."

To buy: The North Face Baby Bear Hooded Romper $55 (was $79); nordstrom.com

If you have other kids that want to match and have a quality North Face sweater of their own, there's a toddler and bigger kid versions on sale, too!

For the toddler crowd:

To buy: The North Face Kids' Suave Oso Full Zip Hoodie $48.30 (was $69); nordstrom.com

And the 7+ big kids:

To buy: The North Face Kids' Suave Oso Full Zip Hoodie $55.30 (was $79); nordstrom.com

