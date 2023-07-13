Parents, These Are the Best Post-Prime Day Deals You Can Still Snag, Including $50 Off Apple AirPods Pro

Prime Day is now behind us, but if you didn’t get a chance to snap up massive deals during the main event (or just want to grab even more), you’re in luck: There are still plenty of discounted items to shop on Amazon. With prices slashed lower than normal retail, you can still treat yourself to a few fab finds on some of our favorite home and baby gear and other popular products.

From an Elvie wearable breast pump that’s over $100 off to an iRobot Roomba that’s 42 percent off to deals from Graco, Apple, and Play-Doh, there are great finds for every age and stage. To really maximize your savings, you can set up a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, if you’re not already a member. Not only does this get you free shipping, but it also gives you access to Prime-exclusive deals that aren’t available to non-Prime members, like a Toshiba Fire TV that’s $50 off. If you’re ready to keep the shopping spree going, check out these fantastic finds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Apple’s sleek AirPods are always a fan favorite, and the second generation of Pros comes with upgraded features. You can skip a song or answer the call just by tapping on an earbud, while active noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of listening time let you blast your favorite songs or podcasts in peace. You can also find the right fit thanks to the four included sets of earbud tips in different sizes.

To buy: Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (was $250)

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum

A self-cleaning brushroll and anti-allergen support are just a few of the highlights of this powerful stick vacuum. It comes with four attachments and has a handy 40-minute runtime on just one charge, so you can vacuum the whole house “without the battery dying,” as one shopper shared. Plus, it transforms into a hand vac for those tricky-to-reach places or cleaning out a crumb-filled car seat.

To buy: Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum, $280 (was $350)

Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump

While breastfeeding can be a wonderful thing, anyone who has breastfed (or is currently breastfeeding) knows that it’s not all sugar and rainbows—and being stuck connected to a breast pump is anything but fun. The Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump is a hands-free solution that lets you nurse and pump simultaneously The slim, leak-proof design fits easily in your nursing bra, allowing you to tackle chores or snuggle your bundle of joy.

To buy: Elvie Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump, $412 (was $550)

Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug

Having to reheat your coffee every 30 minutes because you’re too busy chasing after tiny tots to drink gets frustrating, so we appreciate that this 14-ounce Yeti Rambler mug keeps drinks hot for hours (or cold, if you’re more of an iced coffee person). Best of all, this mug is dishwasher safe and features a “rather remarkable” shatter-resistant construction, one happy owner exclaimed. So, it can take a beating but still be your go-to mug.

To buy: Yeti Rambler 14-oz Mug, $24 (was $30)

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Machine

Pets are part of our families, and we love almost everything about them—except the messes they make. Thankfully, Bissell has an entire vacuum line devoted to removing all traces of Fido’s accidents. The Little Green ProHeat Machine treats fresh and old stains and provides “strong” suction, users have found. It also comes with several handy attachments, including one dedicated to stairs.

To buy: Bissell Little Green ProHeat Machine, $134 (was $168)

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Digital Mirrorless Camera

Yes, this is a splurge pick, but if you’re a budding photographer and don’t want to fight the heft of a DSLR, Panasonic’s Lumix G7 4K Digital Mirrorless Camera is a smart choice. Its lightweight design means you can easily take it on family trips or film that kindergarten graduation with ease. It boasts impressive camera quality and comes with a top-notch Lumix lens.

To buy: Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Digital Mirrorless Camera, $548 (was $700)

Graco Pack ‘n-Play Close2Baby Bassinet Playard

If you missed the epic baby gear sales during Prime Day, don’t despair. Graco is still slashing prices in a few of its popular baby gear items—including this playpen. Not only do you get the playpen, but it also comes with a bassinet and changing table so you can do everything in one place. Helpfully, the bassinet is detachable so you can easily move it around your home and keep an eye on your snoozing baby.

To buy: Graco Pack ‘n-Play Close2Baby Bassinet Playard, $133 (was $200)

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Flossing is a necessary evil, but it can be easy to forget in the craziness of your morning or nighttime routine. This water flosser from Waterpik makes it easier to get those teeth nice and clean. It reaches all those nooks and crannies for a cleaner mouth, saving you from an uncomfortable next dental visit.

Plus, the cordless design means you can “effortlessly maneuver” and “reach all areas” of your mouth, one fan noted. It also comes with four tips so that several members of the family use it hygienically.

To buy: Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, $80 (was $100)

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Vacuuming regularly is essential for cutting down on dust, allergens, and pet hair, but we’re the first to admit that dragging out the vacuum is far from our favorite activity. If you’ve had your eye on a robot vacuum, then iRobot’s Roomba is not only one of the original robotic vacuum cleaners, but it’s a fan favorite for good reason.

Self-charging technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, mapping support, and a sensor that adjusts the cleaning intensity depending on the messes it encounters are just a few of the features you’ll love. That’s less time spent on to-dos, and more time spent with the family.

To buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $173 (was $300)

Roku Express HD Streaming Device

If you’ve had it with cable and you’re ready to cut the cord, there are countless streaming options to choose from. The Roku platform provides plenty of native content choices and is preloaded with access to other streaming services like Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

The small stick “easily integrates with any TV setup,” one pleased customer shared, and the remote comes with four shortcut buttons that you can program for your favorite channels or streaming platforms.

To buy: Roku Express HD Streaming Device, $19 (was $30)

Play-Doh Slime 30-Can Pack

We know parents either really love or really hate slime, but if you’re firmly in the first camp, this is a steal that you won’t want to miss. You’ll get 30 cans of slime in an assortment of eight colors, which you can use as party favors or save for the inevitable times your kids forget to put the slime away and it dries out.

But if you have a no-slime policy in your house (we get it), check out Play-Doh’s deal on a monster truck set with three cans of its traditional modeling clay.

To buy: Play-Doh Slime 30-Can Pack, $18 (was $27)

Barbie DreamHouse Playset

If the Barbie lover in your life has plenty of Barbies but no home for them, it’s time to upgrade them with this DreamHouse. The three-story home comes with a pool, an elevator, a complete eat-in kitchen, and plenty of storage for Barbie and her pals. You’ll get over 75 pieces of furniture and accessories to outfit her home. The fun pink house is recommended for kids ages 3 and up.

To buy: Barbie Pet DreamHouse 2-Sided Playset, $180 (was $225)

Toshiba 32-inch LED HD Smart Fire TV

Entertain the whole family with this 32-inch LED TV from Toshiba, which comes preloaded with Fire TV. It also has access to streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Pandora, Paramount+, Sling TV, and more, and it supports Apple AirPlay. If you own an Alexa, you’ll appreciate that you can use Alexa to search for your favorite show. One happy customer even shared that it’s the “best picture I’ve seen from a TV this size.”

To buy: Toshiba 32-inch LED HD Smart Fire TV, $110 exclusive for Prime members (was $160)