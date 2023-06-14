Each night, putting my 2- and 4-year-olds to bed turns into an exhausting negotiation. They want one more story, another drink of water, for me to rub their backs, a different stuffed animal—the list goes on and on. I just want them to go to sleep so I can have a millisecond to myself before I drop into bed, sleep for not nearly long enough, then get up and do the crazy dance of parenting all over again.

If my nightly routine sounds familiar, you too may be intrigued by a TikTok creator who shares content using the handle @officialsleepingbeauties. She offers a compelling explanation for why littles fight bedtime so dang hard that it can drive parents over the edge.

According to the creator Cayla, who says she's a sleep specialist and parent coach, bedtime with small children exposes a basic contradiction in needs between kids and parents. While they are looking for connection before being left alone in their rooms for the next (hopefully) 12-ish hours, adults crave separation, i.e. a break from clinginess, questions, needs, wants, and whining. So, bedtime can feel like a hostile takeover—until parents recognize what’s going on, and act accordingly.

I decided to take Cayla’s advice and pepper in a little extra cuddle time with my boys, providing the added connection they may be desperate to establish in the moments leading up to lights out. In exchange, I stop short of pumping my fist in the air, shouting, “Hallelujah!” I also reassured the boys more than once that they would see mommy “bright and (way too) early in the morning.” Things seemed to run a tiny bit more smoothly. Was it a coincidence?

To find out more about why kids are determined to break their parents at bedtime—and what we can do to ease the pain—I talked to two experts about the seeming “conflict of interest” inherent in tucking kiddos into bed. (How dare I ask them to rest their eyes, minds, and bodies—like the rest of the human race.

Why Parents Hurry Bedtime

Let's face it—parents get so little time to themselves during the day. So those few hours (or minutes) alone, once the kids are tucked in, are precious. We want to head to the TV to watch a show, read a book, or even have an adult conversation with our partner.

According to the TikToker, Cayla, parents head into bedtime a little bit stressed and a little bit anxious. That's because we understand the concept of time and see our alone time diminishing. Therefore we push our kids to get to bed ASAP.

Cayla recommends being as patient as you can with your kids at bedtime. Otherwise, they will sense your anxiety and stress and know something is wrong. Then they will want to spend even more time with you.

Why Children Resist Bedtime

Experts pretty much confirm the reasons children don't want to go to sleep. “It's common for children to resist bedtime because they want to spend more time with their parents, or because they feel anxious about being separated from them,” confirms New York City-based neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, Sanam Hafeez, Psy.D.

But Dr. Hafeez was quick to note this isn’t the only reason kids resist lights out, adding that fear of missing out, or difficulty transitioning to a new sleep schedule could be to blame for bedtime battles.

Parenting expert, mental health professional, and author Daniel Huerta, Psy.D, MSW, LCSW, LSSW. would add a few other culprits that make bedtime feel more like a power struggle than a soothing wind-down. He says kids could be coping with a lack of self-control, self-regulation issues, or personality traits that make bedtime more challenging.

How You Can Ease Bedtime Battles

No matter the reason, the good news is there are things we can do to help our kiddos settle down—without losing our minds in the process. We’ve heard time and again that establishing a bedtime routine helps kids know what to expect. It also keeps them calm as the end of their day draws near. As it turns out, there’s a reason that routines, especially those that incorporate soothing elements, do more than simply take the edge off for fried parents.



“Generally, kids have less self-control by bedtime,” Dr. Huerta explains. “According to research, self-control tends to deplete throughout the day, and if they are tired—because of a lack of sleep from the day before or missing a nap—they may be lacking self-regulation capabilities and may be more impulsive."

Turns out FOMO (fear of missing out) is real for kids. "Many young kids do not want to miss out on anything and are still actively curious and looking for stimulation," Dr. Huerta adds. "This could be why music, rocking, singing, and bedtime stories can sometimes help soothe a child to sleep. The music, calm melodic voice of a person reading or singing, or movement could all provide enough calming stimulation for the child’s body to calm down.”

Daniel Huerta, Psy.D. Many young kids do not want to miss out on anything and are still actively curious and looking for stimulation. This could be why music, rocking, singing, and bedtime stories can sometimes help soothe a child to sleep. — Daniel Huerta, Psy.D.

Not surprisingly, consistency is key. If parents or caregivers deviate from the routine, this can lead to your child seeing bedtime as negotiable, according to Dr. Huerta. Once you’re on the same page, Dr. Hafeez offers this advice: “Delegate nightly bedtime routine tasks between you and your [partner]. This prevents you from getting burned out and encourages your child to feel safe and comfortable with both parents.”

Both experts tell us that slowing the separation process is another way to cut down on desperate protestations circa sleepytime. “Being alone with their energy, curiosities, thoughts, and emotions can feel overwhelming and lonely, yet it’s important for them to learn how to manage these as they continue to mature and grow,” Dr. Huerta says.

A more gradual goodbye facilitates far less friction after “one more story!” Dr. Hafeez suggests first “sitting beside their bed as they fall asleep, then moving to sit by the door, then eventually, to outside the room. Reassure them that they are safe, and you are close by if they have a bad dream.”

A transitional object like a special blanket that smells like you may also ease the tricky transition from being with you, to being by themselves.

Other tips to make bedtime less brutal include:

Empower kids. This might look like asking your child to self-soothe in bed or take ownership of certain elements of the bedtime routine, such as picking out the story. “They will feel more grown up and capable when you encourage them to take on small responsibilities at a time,” Dr. Hafeez says.

This might look like asking your child to self-soothe in bed or take ownership of certain elements of the bedtime routine, such as picking out the story. “They will feel more grown up and capable when you encourage them to take on small responsibilities at a time,” Dr. Hafeez says. Make kids aware of the timeline. Alerting kids that bedtime is approaching sets the stage for winding down.

Alerting kids that bedtime is approaching sets the stage for winding down. Practice positivity. One technique Dr. Huerta recommends will definitely be happening in my house moving forward. It’s called “high fives.” “In high five, you put your hand up with all five fingers out as if you are going to wave. Then, you have your child pull each finger down as you tell them something fun you would love to do with them until you get to five. Or, you can tell them five things you love about them, or five things that are fun about their room, etc.” he explains. “This helps kids think about positive thoughts and can help create positive feelings before going to bed.”

One technique Dr. Huerta recommends will definitely be happening in my house moving forward. It’s called “high fives.” “In high five, you put your hand up with all five fingers out as if you are going to wave. Then, you have your child pull each finger down as you tell them something fun you would love to do with them until you get to five. Or, you can tell them five things you love about them, or five things that are fun about their room, etc.” he explains. “This helps kids think about positive thoughts and can help create positive feelings before going to bed.” Use their imagination to your advantage. Another fun tactic involves having kids set up their stuffed animals as ‘watchers’ at night. “The stuffed animals can be placed throughout the room to keep an eye on the closet, the windows, the door, and under their bed,” Dr. Huerta says. “Have them pick where the stuffed animals go to give them a sense of control before they go to bed.”

A rewards system for successfully navigating bedtime, and practicing deep, relaxing breathing together are other techniques parents have employed to turn their little Gremlins back into Mogwai.

Finally, as a parent of older kids too I can offer bedtime-weary parents this perspective: Kids won’t want you to tuck them in forever. In fact, I’m lucky if my teenagers remember to say “goodnight” to me. Ironically I find myself longing for the days when they didn’t want me to leave their rooms and “just stay a few more minutes.”