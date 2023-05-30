Just How Much Does It Cost To Raise a Child These Days?

When a family decides to expand and have a baby, it can be such a joyous and momentous occasion. We can't wait to become parents for the first time, or for our first child to have a sibling on the way, and then to watch that child grow up. Sometimes the overwhelming excitement overshadows the reality of having a child—the cost.

The cost of raising a child in some parts of the country now tops $30,000 a year. Yup. You read that right. According to a new study from SmartAsset, the average cost across the country is $20,813 annually. But when they looked at 381 specific metro areas, the cost varied greatly. SmartAsset considered the prices of food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, and other necessities. It is important to note, they only looked at two-adult households.



The Rising Cost of Childcare

It's no surprise one of the biggest expenses when it comes to raising a little one is childcare, accounting for about 50% of the cost. The study showed the average cost of childcare is $9,051 per year. But of course that depends on where you live. In Sumter, South Carolina it'll cost you just over $4,800. But if you live in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that number jumps to more than a whopping $22,000 a year.

Childcare is a necessity for working parents. But sometimes the cost is hard to swallow. According to the Department of Labor, the price of childcare represents between 8% and 19.3% of family income per child. Obviously, parents of infants and toddlers pay more for childcare than those who live in areas with Pre-K programs and school-aged children. But then you also have to factor in either early or after-school care for elementary-aged children.



The Related Costs of Raising a Child

The survey not only looked at childcare but also the costs of food, health care, housing, and transportation. For example, in Northern California, researchers factored in more than $12,600 in housing costs per year. In Fayetteville, North Carolina it costs a tenth of that at $1,250.

There isn't as much of a disparity when it comes to the cost of food. Families can expect to pay between $1,760 and $2,111 in food costs for a child. The average cost of transportation is just over $2,100.

What's not in this survey? The cost of youth activities. Once your child is school-aged, they may not need as much childcare. But that's just replaced by sports, dance, music lessons, art classes, and other extracurricular activities. The cost of those activities just grows as your child gets older and gets more fully invested in a competition dance team or travel soccer program. Other than the cost of the training itself, keep in mind hotel stays for long competitions or tournament weekends plus costumes, uniforms, food, etc. But I digress...

The Most Expensive Places to Raise a Child

The majority of metro areas in SmartAsset's top 10 are in California. But Massachusetts isn't that far behind. In San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and San Jose, it can cost families more than $33,000. On the East Coast, Barnstable Town and Boston follow closely behind at $32,000.

Here are some of the other metro areas around the country where it costs the most to have a child.