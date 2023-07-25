The Children’s Place Is Having a Huge Back-to-School Sale, With Prices Starting at Just $7

Stock up on kids clothes, shoes, backpacks, and more.

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Published on July 25, 2023

July means that summer is in full swing, but in a few short weeks, the kids will head back to school and life goes back to “normal.” But before we dress them up for those sweet first day of school pictures, it’s time for some back-to-school shopping. Luckily, The Children’s Place has a massive sale going on now. Basically, everything is on sale, with some items marked down up to 75% off. To sweeten the deal, shoppers can score additional discounts when they use the code GIMME20 to save an extra 20% off their total order. 

The Children’s Place even has a uniform category, so whether your child gets to be more expressive with their clothes or not, there are major deals to be found. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds from the epic sale to help save parents time and money. 

Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes

The Childrenâs Place Boys Spiderman Backpack - Multi Clr

The Childrenâs Place

The Children’s Place also has major deals on essential back-to-school accessories like backpacks and lunchboxes, which are definitely a first day of school staple—and there's fun styles to be had. Tons of kids still go wild for flip sequins, which is why the Holographic Flip Sequin Backpack and the Flip Sequin Unicorn Lunchbox are on our shortlist. Or, if your kids are more into licensed characters, then this Spiderman Backpack or Minecraft Lunchbox are the perfect compliment to their school style. 

The Childrenâs Place Girls Holographic Flip Sequin Backpack With Initial Pouch - Holographic

The Childrenâs Place

Best Deals on Shoes

The Childrenâs Place Girls Cross Strap Ballet Flats - Pink

The Childrenâs Place

Kids outgrow shoes like no other, so stocking up while they're heavily discounted is never a bad idea. The retailer has tons of fun styles from boots and booties to ballet flats and sneakers. Both the Cross Strap Ballet Flats and the Colorblock Hi Top Sneakers are the perfect go-to style for any outfit.. Or, stock up on these Toddler Boat Shoes that are currently a whopping 60% off right now. 

The Childrenâs Place Boys Hi Top Sneakers - Navy

The Childrenâs Place

Best Deals on Clothes

The Childrenâs Place Girls Basic Skinny Jeans 3-Pack - Multi Clr

The Childrenâs Place

You can’t have back-to-school shopping without including some fresh fashion finds. Fortunately, the sale includes plenty of multi-pack sets to help you get more bang for your buck, from graphic tees to stretch leggings, joggers, and more.

The Childrenâs Place Boys Kindergarten Dino Graphic Tee 2-Pack - Multi Clr

The Childrenâs Place

Best Deals on Uniforms

The Childrenâs Place Boys Uniform Pique Polo 7-Pack - Multi Clr

The Childrenâs Place

If your child has to wear a uniform to school, The Children’s Place has a dedicated uniform category with tons of options from shoes, outerwear, and clothes, to keep your kids well-dressed while meeting school regulations. These Unisex Slip-On Sneakers are perfect for any time of year and make sure to stock up on basics like polo shirts and jeggings

The Childrenâs Place Girls Uniform Ponte Knit Pull On Jeggings 2-Pack - Sandy

The Childrenâs Place

Best Deals on Outerwear

The Childrenâs Place Girls Denim Jacket - Nova Wash

The Childrenâs Place

Yes, it might be summer weather right now, but before you know it the leaves will start falling and it’ll be chilly again. Dress their look up or down with a classic Denim Jacket. Or, rock a Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket for several months as the season changes. And don't forget those super discounted puffer jackets for the upcoming winter season. 

The Childrenâs Place Boys Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket - Toucan Feather

The Childrenâs Place

