The Children's Place Is Having a Huge Back-to-School Sale, With Prices Starting at Just $7 Stock up on kids clothes, shoes, backpacks, and more. By Dorian Smith-Garcia Published on July 25, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. July means that summer is in full swing, but in a few short weeks, the kids will head back to school and life goes back to "normal." But before we dress them up for those sweet first day of school pictures, it's time for some back-to-school shopping. Luckily, The Children's Place has a massive sale going on now. Basically, everything is on sale, with some items marked down up to 75% off. To sweeten the deal, shoppers can score additional discounts when they use the code GIMME20 to save an extra 20% off their total order. The Children’s Place even has a uniform category, so whether your child gets to be more expressive with their clothes or not, there are major deals to be found. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds from the epic sale to help save parents time and money. Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes The Childrenâs Place The Children’s Place also has major deals on essential back-to-school accessories like backpacks and lunchboxes, which are definitely a first day of school staple—and there's fun styles to be had. Tons of kids still go wild for flip sequins, which is why the Holographic Flip Sequin Backpack and the Flip Sequin Unicorn Lunchbox are on our shortlist. Or, if your kids are more into licensed characters, then this Spiderman Backpack or Minecraft Lunchbox are the perfect compliment to their school style. Shakey Patches Backpack, $28 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Shakey Patches Lunchbox, $14 with code GIMME20 (was $20) Metallic Sequin Dot Backpack with Initial Pouch, $24 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Rainbow Leopard Lunchbox, $9 with code GIMME20 (was $15) Spiderman Backpack, $23 with code GIMME20 (was $37) The Childrenâs Place Gamer Backpack, $20 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Minecraft Lunchbox, $11 with code GIMME20 (was $17) T-Rex Lunchbox, $11 with code GIMME20 (was $15) Holographic Flip Sequin Backpack with Initial Pouch, $27 with code GIMME20 (was $45) Metallic Flip Sequin Unicorn Lunchbox, $11 with code GIMME20 (was $17) Best Deals on Shoes The Childrenâs Place Kids outgrow shoes like no other, so stocking up while they're heavily discounted is never a bad idea. The retailer has tons of fun styles from boots and booties to ballet flats and sneakers. Both the Cross Strap Ballet Flats and the Colorblock Hi Top Sneakers are the perfect go-to style for any outfit.. Or, stock up on these Toddler Boat Shoes that are currently a whopping 60% off right now. Beaded Lace-Up Boots, $30 with code GIMME20 (was $50) Toddler Braid Booties, $28 with code GIMME20 (was $47) Toddler Buckle Booties, $27 with code GIMME20 (was $45) Cross Strap Ballet Flats, $23 with code GIMME20 (was $37) Toddler Boat Shoes, $12 with code GIMME20 (was $35) The Childrenâs Place Rainbow Low Top Sneakers, $26 with code GIMME20 (was $43) Rainbow Running Sneakers, $30 with code GIMME20 (was $43) Colorblock Low Top Sneakers, $28 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Mid Top Sneakers, $30 with code GIMME20 (was $43) Hi Top Sneakers, $30 with code GIMME20 (was $43) Best Deals on Clothes The Childrenâs Place You can’t have back-to-school shopping without including some fresh fashion finds. Fortunately, the sale includes plenty of multi-pack sets to help you get more bang for your buck, from graphic tees to stretch leggings, joggers, and more. School Graphic Tee 3-Pack, $18 (was $34) Football Graphic Tee 3-Pack, $18 (was $34) Books Graphic Tee 2-Pack, $16 (was $27) Dessert Graphic Tee 2-Pack, $16 (was $27) Kindergarten Dino Graphic Tee 2-Pack, $10 with code GIMME20 (was $21) Baby and Toddler Princess Graphic Tee 2-Pack, $10 with code GIMME20 (was $21) The Childrenâs Place Baby and Toddler Dino Shark Graphic Tee 3-Pack, $12 with code GIMME20 (was $31) Basic Skinny Jeans 3-Pack, $31 with code GIMME20 (was $75) Doodle Leggings 2-Pack, $14 with code GIMME20 (was $28) Print Leggings 3-Pack, $21 with code GIMME20 (was $43) Knit Leggings 5-Pack, $20 with code GIMME20 (was $50) Foil Leopard Fleece-Lined Leggings 2-Pack, $28 (was $46) Distressed Denim Skirt, $19 with code GIMME20 (was $35) Distressed Denim Shorts, $15 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Belted Chino Shorts, $8 with code GIMME20 (was $23) Camo Pull On Cargo Shorts 2-Pack, $11 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Stretch Denim Shorts 3-Pack, $33 with code GIMME20 (was $81) Side Stripe Fleece Performance Jogger Pants 2-Pack, $34 with code GIMME20 (was $60) Best Deals on Uniforms The Childrenâs Place If your child has to wear a uniform to school, The Children’s Place has a dedicated uniform category with tons of options from shoes, outerwear, and clothes, to keep your kids well-dressed while meeting school regulations. These Unisex Slip-On Sneakers are perfect for any time of year and make sure to stock up on basics like polo shirts and jeggings. Uniform Lace-Up Boots, $16 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Uniform Comfort Flex Shoes, $19 with code GIMME20 (was $33) Toddler Uniform Embroidered Cat Shoes, $17 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Toddler Uniform Slip On Dress Shoes 2-Pack, $42 with code GIMME20 (was $74) Uniform Running Sneakers, $23 with code GIMME20 (was $35) Uniform Low Top Sneakers, $23 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Unisex Uniform Sport Knit Slip-On Sneakers $17 with code GIMME20 (was $35) Uniform Ponte Knit Pull On Jeggings 2-Pack, $23 with code GIMME208 (was $60) Uniform Pique Polo, $7 with code GIMME20 (was $13) Uniform Quick Dry Chino Shorts, $11 with code GIMME20 (was $27) The Childrenâs Place Uniform Stretch Skinny Chino Pants, $14 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Uniform Stretch Pull-On Jogger Pants, $14 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Uniform Pique Polo 7-Pack, $45 with code GIMME20 (was $91) Uniform Pull On Cargo Shorts 4-Pack, $42 with code GIMME20 (was $80) Uniform Pique Long Sleeve Polo, $7 with code GIMME20 (was $15) Uniform Pull On Cargo Pants, $14 with code GIMME20 (was $25) Uniform Windbreaker Jacket, $23 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Uniform Bomber Jacket, $25 with code GIMME20 (was $45) Uniform French Terry Zip-Up Hoodie, $15 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Best Deals on Outerwear The Childrenâs Place Yes, it might be summer weather right now, but before you know it the leaves will start falling and it’ll be chilly again. Dress their look up or down with a classic Denim Jacket. Or, rock a Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket for several months as the season changes. And don't forget those super discounted puffer jackets for the upcoming winter season. Varsity Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie, $28 with code GIMME20 (was $50) Puffer Jacket, $34 with code GIMME20 (was $60) Print 3-in-1 Jacket, $45 with code GIMME20 (was $80) Denim Jacket, $17 with code GIMME20 (was $30) Denim Jacket, $24 with code GIMME20 (was $40) Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket, $40 with code GIMME20 (was $65) The Childrenâs Place Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket, $26 with code GIMME20 (was $43) Cat Sherpa Zip-Up Hoodie, $27 with code GIMME20 (was $47) Puffer Jacket, $36 with code GIMME20 (was $60) Print 3-in-1 Jacket, $48 with code GIMME20 (was $80) Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket, $40 with code GIMME20 (was $65)