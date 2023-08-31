Though going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) can feel incredibly isolating, various public figures continue to open up about the challenging process. Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Amy Schumer, and even former First Lady Michelle Obama have all spoken out about undergoing fertility treatment.

The latest well-known name to get vulnerable about IVF is former Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski. She recently revealed on her Instagram and to PEOPLE that she and her husband Todd Kapostasy have been “on the fertility journey from hell.”

Over the course of the last five years, the 41-year-old, who in 1998 became the youngest female in her sport to win an Olympic gold medal, says she has “been under anesthesia 24 times, had four miscarriages, four D&Cs [dilation and curettage], six failed transfers, eight retrievals and was diagnosed with endometriosis with two subsequent major surgeries.”

Infertility has consumed her life. “Every waking moment was somehow circulating around fertility and the next appointment and the next doctor, the next cycle and grief and loss,” explains the pro athlete.

In the midst of facing such heartwrenching hardships, Lipinski felt like she was “living this lie or living with this big secret,” in great part because she has been in the spotlight since a very young age.

She told PEOPLE that all along, despite being overwhelmed, she “really, really wanted to talk” about her story, because infertility can feel “so isolating.” Lipinski acknowledges that in 2023, we’re hearing “so many more stories now about IVF, and we know people use surrogates, and we hear this overarching view of it.” But what we don’t hear nearly enough are “those deep details,” says the Olympian. “And I think when I started this journey, that's all I wanted—to connect with women."

Now Lipinski is not only connecting with others, she's sharing her entire journey. Lipinski and Kapostasy are talking publicly about all of their ups and downs in their podcast, Unexpecting.

As a fellow aspiring mom who is also very much in the weeds of her own IVF experience, I absolutely relate. Ever since I first dove into fertility treatment in early 2022, I’ve wanted to open up about not only the overarching view of the emotionally and physically taxing process but to get into those “deep details” that Lipinski mentions.

I was finally able to catch up with one of my closest friends from college, who recently, had her first baby at 39. Her son is the result of her third embryo transfer, and as I’m about to embark on my first this fall, I admittedly find her experience hugely educational—not to mention comforting, because she’s made it to the “other side.”

In describing what a roller coaster it has been for my husband and me so far—from navigating fertility insurance nightmares to clinic hopping to find a doctor who would treat me like an individual human being as opposed to a number on a chart—I feel completely seen by her. In turn, I know I am absolutely not alone in this.

After I shared the ins and outs of this week’s set of challenging logistics, my friend reassured me that every single moment that she found herself screaming, crying, and coping with a slew of intense, difficult emotions from stress to frustration and grief was absolutely worth it now that her beautiful baby boy is in the world.

That same day, another dear friend excitedly asked what’s next on our IVF agenda. I replied by laying it all out for her, offering up every headache-inducing the piece of the puzzle I’m currently trying to put together. After healing from a surprise surgery I had to have last week to remove several (thankfully, benign) uterine polyps detected during a routine ultrasound, I want to move forward with the test cycle I had hoped to complete a month ago.

In the meantime, I have to consult with a different doctor than the one I had hoped to do our embryo transfer with because my current clinic will not accept our single embryo into their lab. After that, we might be dealing with a whole new set of question marks and roadblocks, I admitted. Then, I joked that I probably just gave her the same headache I’d been battling thanks to the double-whammy of getting a prenatal tDap vaccine and being put under general anesthesia for my operation all within 24 hours. She responded by saying that she was just glad she could be there for me.

When it feels like IVF is just a constant series of hurdles that have to be cleared, one after the next, all my husband and I can do is take it one day at a time, maintain a lot of faith, and stay zeroed in on the result that will make this all worth it in the end: our beautiful baby in the world.

As we do that, it’s interactions with people who’ve been there or who are simply willing to lend a shoulder that keep me moving forward and focused on everything I can control while trying to let go of everything I can’t.

I know just how privileged and fortunate I am to have an acupuncturist and a therapist, both of whom are always up for strategizing or simply listening when I’m in a gloomy or angry place. I am so thankful that one of my sweet friends, who is also my yoga mentor, is always finding new ways to support my experience, whether by guiding me through grounding flows or offering words of wisdom. My sister checks in regularly, excited that each step, no matter how joyful or aggravating, is one step closer to parenthood for my husband and me (and aunthood for her).

Despite every roadblock she’s faced, Lipinski says she hasn’t "given up.” “My urge to become a mother is what had gotten me through and has kept me going,” she shares. “I've never wanted anything more."

The Olympian’s optimism, strength, and resolve are awe-inspiring. But her perspective didn’t flourish in a vacuum. It’s linked to her ability to share those details that often feel like they might be “too much” to divulge. After all, feeling truly seen, heard, and held by others can’t help but make it even more possible for you to keep moving down this complicated, exhausting, yet thrilling path.