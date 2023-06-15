The Best Countries for New Parents—Spoiler Alert, It's Not the United States

Becoming a new parent can daunting, but some places in the world make the transition a little easier with things like paid parental leave from work or even cute baby boxes. Spoiler alert—the United States is not one of those countries.

In fact, according to a new study conducted by hotukdeals Magazine, the U.S. is ranked as one of the worst countries for new parents. You read that right. The United States ranks in the bottom five. Brazil and Colombia ranked higher, while only Mexico and Costa Rica ranked lower.

The top of the list is dominated by European countries. Norway is ranked as the best country for new parents followed by Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Here's why.

What Makes a Country Better for New Parents

It's hard to quantify what makes a country preferable for parents with new babies. Researchers decided on several factors, outside of just financial, that they determined would give a more well-rounded picture of the quality of life with a baby.

"Paid maternity leave felt like the most obvious data point to include as every new parent wants to spend time with their baby and will probably agree that they should have the opportunity to do so without having to pay for it out of their own pocket," says Dan Cook, director of digital PR at hotukdeals Magazine. "While there's a whole host of other things that can make parents' lives easier, food, a fresh diaper and plenty of wipes are non-negotiables."

Cook adds how much governments spend on families wasn't initially something they were going to look at but with inflation rising, researchers felt there needed to be some representation in the data of financial support offered to families that help cope.

"Having a baby is generally considered to be an expensive time in life. But with so many countries dealing with high inflation at the moment, it's likely that new parents are feeling the financial pressure even more than usual," Cook says of the need for this type of study. "We noticed that while some of the issues faced by new parents such as the cost of childcare are discussed regularly—and rightfully so — there are so many more things to consider."

So researchers looked at six categories including paid leave, the percentage of the GDP spent on families, affordability, the cost per diaper, the cost per wipe, and the cost per 10ml of formula.

All of the indicators were ranked to determine a score out of 100. The highest score, Norway, came in at 85.03. For perspective, the United States' score was 49.19.

What European Countries Are Doing Right For New Parents

Nordic countries are known to be particularly welcoming of new parents (those cute baby boxes are now super popular) so it's not surprising that Denmark and Iceland joined their Nordic neighbors in the study's top 20 spots.

For those of you who don't know about baby boxes, it's basically a starter kit for new babies in Finland. The boxes include all sorts of essentials like diapers, bodysuits, outdoor gear, bathing products, and even a small mattress. The box itself, with the mattress at the bottom, then becomes baby's first bed. But I digress.

Besides complimentary essentials, countries like Norway are keeping costs for baby supplies low (14 cents is the average cost of a diaper there) while also investing a healthy amount of government funds into families.

"As a result of the costs associated with being a parent, some people are choosing to wait until later in life to start a family or to have fewer children," Cook says. "So while European nations are generally considered to be quicker to adopt more progressive policies, providing the support to make parenthood an easier and more enjoyable experience can help have the added benefit of combating declining birthrates."

What the U.S. Needs to Work On

Out of all 38 countries studied, the U.S. was sadly the only one without paid parental leave which drove its ranking way down. Others boasted leave time ranging from 6 weeks to a whopping 43 weeks (that dreamy perk is attributed to Greece).

"Because there is no federal leave mandate, many parents wind up having to return to work very soon after their baby is born (and many parents never take leave at all, especially the non-birthing parent)," says Oladimeji Oki, M.D., a family physician at Montefiore Health System and an assistant professor of family and social medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Oki says that leads to more parents having to pay for child care, and we know how much that can cost a family annually. He suggests the U.S. adopt a national infant child care program that partially or completely subsidizes costs given there's no parental leave law.

"With the cost of everyday essentials in the U.S. accounting for just 11.7% of the average disposable household income, it was legislative factors more so than financial ones that impacted the final score," Cook says of the country's poor rating.

Dr. Oki agrees adding, "A newborn can be such a financial shock as to force parents to go without necessities for the sake of their children."



The U.S. also spends just 0.7% of its total GDP on investing in families. Despite ranking number 30 overall on the list, Chile dished out 8% of the country's GDP on families in 2021. That's a 152% increase from the year before, according to Cook, who found that detail to be the most surprising insight from the study.

The federal government did expand the child tax credit during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was successful. "Families were getting up to $300 per month per child," says Dr. OKi. "This had a drastic effect of lifting up to 3.7 million children from poverty. This was not renewed for this year sadly, but served as a strong example of what the government could do to support new parents with the high costs of having a child."

Most American parents know first-hand how hard it is to have a baby in the U.S. While some statewide measures exist to address certain poor-performing measures, the lack of federal mandates makes it so that your zip code can vastly impact a person's experience as a first-time parent.

"Despite the U.S. having high amounts of disposable income, this distribution of wealth is not spread evenly," says Dr. Oki. Many Americans struggle living paycheck to paycheck and experience housing and food insecurity, especially in the days prior to the next paycheck, including people working full time or even multiple jobs."

And while it's easy to mull over the hard parts of being a parent in the United States, it's important to remember some of the good as well, like the average cost of a wipe being just shy of four cents. Silver linings, right?

