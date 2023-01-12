Target Has the Cutest Valentine's Decor Right Now—All Under $20

Once you have kids, it’s likely that Valentine’s Day is no longer about roses and ring boxes—though, we wouldn’t mind if those were still included, too. Now, we’re also celebrating with the littles ones who are downright gleeful each year as this holiday approaches, preparing for it with paper cards and treat bags for classmates, and hopefully a nice note for their parents as well.

Luckily, it's not too difficult—or expensive—to set a heart-filled mood at home thanks to all the adorable Valentine’s Day decor out at Target right now.

Heart-Shaped Plates and Bowls

These dishes stole our hearts years ago, and they’re back at Target this year. Ideal for kids (because they’re practically unbreakable), these sweet bowls and plates brighten up any meal. Fill them with candy, or use them for a festive Valentine’s Day meal. Available in pink and red.

To buy: Melamine Heart Bowl, $3; target.com; Plastic Heart Plate, $3; target.com

XO Valentine Garland

Be honest—is your winter holiday garland still hung by the fireplace? Time to replace it with this cute Valentine garland, which stretches 72 inches and will add a pop of color to your interior this February. Loops at each end make for easy hanging. Yet another reusable item you can decorate with next year, too.

To buy: XO Valentine Garland, $12; target.com

Felt Heart Wreath

We love an eye-catching wreath on the front door – not only do you and your guests enjoy it as you pass through the entry each day, it helps brighten up the neighborhood, too. And nothing says “Valentine’s Day” like pink and red hearts; your littles are sure to love this decor item for years to come.

To buy: Felt Heart Valentine’s Wreath, $5; target.com

Fabric Valentine’s Day Bird Figurine

We often dress up every surface with sparkly bottle brush trees and Santa Claus figures in December, so why not do the same in February? This fabric birdie figurine holding a LOVE sign is sure to bring cheer to all who see her. Measuring a little over six inches, set her on the kitchen island or near the entry for a touch of festive color. A few other bird variations are also available.



To buy: Fabric Valentine’s Day Bird Figurine, $5; target.com

Stoneware Heart Mug

If your day of carpooling and errand running is fueled by coffee, you deserve this useful and adorable piece of festive kitchenware. Drinking coffee is just more enjoyable when you’re sipping from this simple-yet-stylish mug by Hearth and Hand. No need to pack this one away post-holiday; its design is so understated you can enjoy it year-round instead.

To buy: Stoneware Heart Mug Cream/Clay, $4.99; target.com

Cotton Dobby Stripe Table Runner

Great for your holiday tablescape, this six-foot-long, striped cotton table runner has the cutest details; we especially love the little train of red hearts spaced out along its length. Add some white china and a few glowing candles and you’re set for a cozy holiday dinner at home.

To buy: Cotton Dobby Stripe Table Runner, $10; target.com

‘You’re My Type’ Ceramic Typewriter Decorative Prop

What’s not to love about this “punny” Valentine’s prop by Spritz? Maybe especially perfect if there are any writers in your family, this decor item is sure to get a smile or giggle out of anyone who sees it.

To buy: “You’re My Type” Ceramic Typewriter Prop, $10; target.com

Mini Valentine’s BFF Birds

This adorable set by Spritz is a fun way to get the kids involved in decorating—and maybe they can give one away to their “bff,” if you like. Or, have two close siblings set them out together somewhere special to gear up for Valentine’s Day. They’ll be so proud to have helped make their home a little sweeter for the holiday.

To buy: Mini Valentine’s BFF Birds, $8; target.com

Flocked ‘Love’ Doormat

Another festive way to greet all who enter your home is this doormat with bold red lettering. We love the font selected for this design—it adds just a touch of romance, even if your holiday is more about spending time with the kids than with your partner.

To buy: Flocked ‘Love’ Doormat, $13; target.com

Marquee Lit Wooden ‘Love’ Sign

Light up your home in a merry way with this wooden marquee, because nothing says “love” like a cheeky illuminated sign that says, well, “love.” Display it in a window for passersby to enjoy, or set it up on an entry table to warm the mood inside your home. Of course, you can keep the sign up year-round if you choose; its white, red and pink design will bring happiness beyond February.

To buy: Marquee Lit Wooden ‘Love’ Sign, $15; target.com

Glass Candle Gift Set

This trio of candles gets us with their sweet scents: red velvet cupcake, raspberry apple blossom, and almond shortbread. Light one on the table for Valentine’s Day dinner to add a happy ambiance and a delicious smell.

To buy: 3-Pack Glass Candle Gift Set, $10; target.com

Cotton Scattered Hearts Kitchen Towels

Make the burden of kitchen duties a bit lighter with these themed dish towels. If you’re going to cook a dozen or more meals a week—and do all the dishwashing that comes with that—you may as well have adorable towels by your side. We love the textured weave of these ones, and that they’re 100% cotton—great for dish-drying.

To buy: 2-Pack Cotton Scattered Hearts Kitchen Towels, $8; target.com

Valentine's Day Layered Wood Heart Base

Often the most heart-warming decor is what’s been made by our kids—the clay ornament for the Christmas tree, the hand-turned-turkey for Thanksgiving. This wooden heart checks a similar box. Let your kids go wild with their paints and do up this project in a way that reflects their personality. Have them sign and date the back and you’ve got a great Valentine’s Day decor item (and childhood memento) to take out each year.

To buy: Valentine's Day Layered Wood Heart Base, $5; target.com

Valentine's Day Heart Wood Picture Frame

Another idea for the family that crafts: Pick up this wooden heart frame from Target, let your child decorate it (think paint, buttons, sticks or decoupage), then place a photo inside that captures them at their current age. Once again, you’ll have a sweet memento to take out each year around Valentine’s Day.

To buy: Valentine's Day Heart Wood Picture Frame, $5; target.com

