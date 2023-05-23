News & Trends Target’s Memorial Day Sale on Outdoor Toys, Inflatables, and More Has Us Dreaming of Summer Stock up on everything you need for summer fun with these great limited-time only deals. By Devan McGuinness Updated on May 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Daisy Rodriguez Memorial Day is almost here, which means before we know it, the kids will be out of school. This means it’s also the time of year where parents start panicking about everything they need to stock up on for the summer. Thankfully, many stores are having big Memorial Day sales on hot ticket summertime essentials, and Target is really coming through for us this year. We’ve rounded up 40 of the best Memorial Day sales on outdoor items from Target that will help you and the kids have the most fun in the sun, including water toys, outdoor entertaining accessories, pool inflatables, lawn games, and everything in between. But hurry, many of these deals will only last through the weekend. Pool Inflatables Target Pool inflatables are undeniably fun because they transform a regular swimming experience into something more whimsical. Whether you’re laying out on a Tropical Chaise Lounge, or floating by on a Pink Flamingo Ring Float, the vacay vibes can’t be beat. Tropical Chaise Lounge, $24 (was $30) Kids' Cabana 31" Tube Blue/White Striped, $2.40 (was $3); target.com Rainbow Lounge Float, $8 (was $10); target.com Kids' Flower Tube Novelty Float Orange/Pink, $2.40 (was $3); target.com Kids' Flamingo Split Ring Float, $4 (was $5); target.com Popsicle Lounge Float with Glitter, $16 (was $20); target.com 2-in-1 Volleyball and Pong Set, $28 (was $35); target.com Classic Beach Ball, $1.20 (was $1.50); target.com Hydro Springs Inflatable Basketball Hoop, $19.20 (was $24); target.com Glitter Tube Pool Float Teal Blue, $4.80 (was $6); target.com Turtle Split Ring, $4 (was $5); target.com Water Toys Target For the kids who have always loved to be in the water, summer is often their favorite season because all the water toys come out. These fill their days with imagination while they keep cool and burn off all their energy. We especially love this inflatable Rainbow Play Center that connects to any garden hose for endless hours of fun in the sun. The compact Whale Wiggle Sprinkler is also great for kids (and adults) who want to run around the yard and cool off during the hot summer months. Rainbow Play Center, $48 (was $60); target.com Intex Dinoland Inflatable Pool with Slide, $62.99 (was $82.99); target.com Kids' Sand Bucket 15-Piece Set, $12 (was $15); target.com Splash Balls, 2-Pack, $4 (was $5); target.com Squid Divers, $6.40 (was $8); target.com Dizzy Dive Rings, $4 (was $5); target.com Hydro Football, $8 (was $10); target.com Tropic Reef Scrambler, $8 (was $10); target.com Friendly Fishin', $8 (was $10); target.com Kids' Whale Wiggle Sprinkler, $12 (was $15); target.com Wading Kiddie Pool, $9.60 (was $12); target.com Kids' Max Liquidator Hydro Blaster, 2-Pack, $8.80 (was $11); target.com Outdoor Games/Toys Target Outdoor summer toys like hula hoops, bubbles, and lawn games bring an element of pure joy to summer, and they’re perfect for kids of all ages to play in friendly competition while basking in the warmth of the outdoors. There's even an inflatable bouncer with a slide and basketball hoop that's marked down a whopping 47 percent! Kids' Croquet Lawn Sports Set, $24 (was $30); target.com Costway Inflatable Bouncer with Basketball Hoop, $142.99 (was $269.99); target.com Giant Bubble Wand, 2-Pack, $4 (was $5); target.com Ice Hoop, $5.60 (was $7); target.com Shark Beach Ball 35" Kite, $6.40 (was $8) target.com Catch Ball 4-Piece Game Set, $4 (was $5); target.com G-Rip Vortex Spin Copter, $8 (was $10); target.com Giant Parachute Game, $8 (was $10); target.com Racquet 6-Piece Set, $8 (was $10); target.com Flower Sidewalk Chalk, $4.00 (was $5); target.com Outdoor Entertaining Target The summertime is made for outdoor entertaining, and nothing says that better than conveniently enjoyable and visually appealing products to brighten up your gathering. From summery tumblers to durable tablecloths, bright colors are in for the season. Plastic Ombre Tumbler with Straw Pink, $4.80 (was $6); target.com Plastic Pineapple Tumbler, $4.80 (was $6); target.com 'Hello' Rainbow Coir Doormat, $10.40 (was $13); target.com 84" x 60" Striped Printed Tablecloth, $4.80 (was $6); target.com Plastic Ombre Tumbler with Straw, $4.80 (was $6); target.com Plastic Pineapple Textured Pitcher, $4.80 (was $6); target.com Scattered Dot Printed Tablecloth, $4.80 (was $6); target.com Beach Towels and Tote Bags Target Who doesn’t love saving money and getting to upgrade their outfit? These beach towels and matching cooler bags will have you and the family looking and feeling your best at the beach or the local pool. We particularly love the hooded kids towel to keep little ones all wrapped up and cozy after a dip in the water. Clear Structured Tote Bag, $8 (was $10); target.com Ombre Warm Tones Beach Towel, $9.60 (was $12); target.com Pineapple Printed Beach Towel, $9.60 (was $12); target.com Warm Striped Beach Towel, $12 (was $15); target.com Shark Kids Hooded Beach Towel, $12 (was $15); target.com Mesh Cooler Tote Bag With Towel Straps, $9.60 (was $12); target.com Desert Sunset Printed Beach Towel, $9.60 (was $12); target.com Shop More Deals for Parents Amazon Is Having a Secret Memorial Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $6 The Best Early Memorial Day Sales for Parents You Can Already Shop I'm a Parenting Editor and Mom of 3, and These Are My Top Picks from the Amazon Baby Registry Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit