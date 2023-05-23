Memorial Day is almost here, which means before we know it, the kids will be out of school. This means it’s also the time of year where parents start panicking about everything they need to stock up on for the summer. Thankfully, many stores are having big Memorial Day sales on hot ticket summertime essentials, and Target is really coming through for us this year.

We’ve rounded up 40 of the best Memorial Day sales on outdoor items from Target that will help you and the kids have the most fun in the sun, including water toys, outdoor entertaining accessories, pool inflatables, lawn games, and everything in between. But hurry, many of these deals will only last through the weekend.

Pool Inflatables

Target

Pool inflatables are undeniably fun because they transform a regular swimming experience into something more whimsical. Whether you’re laying out on a Tropical Chaise Lounge, or floating by on a Pink Flamingo Ring Float, the vacay vibes can’t be beat.

Water Toys

Target

For the kids who have always loved to be in the water, summer is often their favorite season because all the water toys come out. These fill their days with imagination while they keep cool and burn off all their energy. We especially love this inflatable Rainbow Play Center that connects to any garden hose for endless hours of fun in the sun. The compact Whale Wiggle Sprinkler is also great for kids (and adults) who want to run around the yard and cool off during the hot summer months.

Outdoor Games/Toys

Target

Outdoor summer toys like hula hoops, bubbles, and lawn games bring an element of pure joy to summer, and they’re perfect for kids of all ages to play in friendly competition while basking in the warmth of the outdoors. There's even an inflatable bouncer with a slide and basketball hoop that's marked down a whopping 47 percent!

Outdoor Entertaining

Target

The summertime is made for outdoor entertaining, and nothing says that better than conveniently enjoyable and visually appealing products to brighten up your gathering. From summery tumblers to durable tablecloths, bright colors are in for the season.

Beach Towels and Tote Bags

Target

Who doesn’t love saving money and getting to upgrade their outfit? These beach towels and matching cooler bags will have you and the family looking and feeling your best at the beach or the local pool. We particularly love the hooded kids towel to keep little ones all wrapped up and cozy after a dip in the water.

