Refresh Your Backyard at Target's Massive 4th of July Outdoor Sale—Here Are Our Top Finds

Summer is finally here, which often means lots of time entertaining outside with friends and family. Whether you're looking to refresh your backyard or outdoor space, or are starting from scratch, now is the perfect time to score some major deals at Target's epic outdoor 4th of July sale.

Prices have been slashed big time on outdoor furniture, grilling accessories, patio decor, and so much more. Target’s sale even includes the wildly popular Tabitha Brown Home collection. To help save you time and money, we’ve put together a few editor-approved selections across essential outdoor entertaining categories to help focus your shopping trip. 

Outdoor Furniture on Sale

Target Tangkula 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Outdoor Wicker Sofa Loveseat Set w/Extra Cushion

Target

Whether it’s after work or on the weekend, you deserve to have a great space to kick back and relax in your backyard. Naturally, for outdoors, you want something that’s durable and weather-resistant. Consider comfy seating like this four-piece rattan furniture set with a chaise extension or escape the shade with this cushioned daybed complete with an adjustable canopy top and table. 

Patio Accessories on Sale

Target Threshold Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit

Target

Along with a good place to kick back and relax, you also need a few accessories that make your patio or backyard more comfortable. Even though it’s summer, now’s the perfect time to snag an amazing deal on this Stacked Stone Fire Pit. The fun shouldn’t stop just because the sun goes down, and these Drop Socket Solar LED String Lights can keep the party going late into the night. 

Backyard Fun on Sale

Target Tabitha Brown Bean Bag Toss Game

Target

Yes, your patio tends to be the main attraction in your backyard. But it’s also nice to have a few ways to let off some steam and make new memories with your family. This vibrantly striped Bean Bag Toss Game from Tabitha Brown’s vibrant collection is sure to get everyone in a competitive yet friendly mood. Take Connect Four to new levels with this Giant 4-In-a-Row Game Set

Grill Accessories on Sale

Target Costway 5-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill with Side Burner, Thermometer, Prep Table 50000 BTU

Target

Whether you’re an aspiring grill master or just enjoy firing up a hot link or two, these finds can elevate your grill game to the next level. Keep your tools organized with this Grilling Tool Set with a protective fabric sleeve. Or, if you’re ready to upgrade your skills, this 5-Burner Propane Grill is perfect for serious cookouts. 

