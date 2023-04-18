It’s the moment parents have been waiting for: Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Event! ICYMI, here’s how it works: From now until April 23, you can take your old, used, crumbs filled car seat to a participating Target— no questions asked—and in return, they’ll give you a 20% off coupon that you can use in store or online towards the purchase of a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or “select baby home gear” like swings, high chairs, bouncers, playards, and more.

Car seats that can be turned in include infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged. Basically, it all goes and you get to feel good about recycling and save money on big-ticket baby gear you already needed.

Each Target Circle app user is allowed to turn in one car seat for a coupon—which can be used twice—but if you have a partner or family member with their own app account, you could technically score several coupons and recycle more car seats in the process. The coupon must be used by May 13, 2023. As always, Target Red Card users will score an additional 5% off everything they purchase.

And get this: if you have a Target Baby Registry, the coupon can be stacked on top of your registry completion discount!

If you need some inspiration on what to buy with your 20% off coupon, here are our top picks on baby products to get with your coupon. Eligibility on what items you can purchase through your coupon may vary, so be sure to double-check before purchasing.

Car Seats

Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

Target

The Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 can be used for three different stages for your child: rear-facing from 4 to 50 pounds, forward-facing from 22 to 65 pounds (always be sure to check your child’s height too, before switching them forward), and lastly, as a high back booster from 40 to100 pounds.

We love this car seat for all of its convenient extras, including a 5” adjustable leg extension panel that can accommodate extended rear-facing, a cup holder, and the InRight LATCH system for easy installation.

To buy: Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 convertible car seat $179.99 with 20% off coupon (was $249.99); target.com

Graco Premier SnugRide SnugFit 35 Elite Infant Car Seat

Target

The premier Savoy collection is exclusive to Target and comes with stylish and modern materials and designs. Plus, like almost all Graco newborn car seats, it’s compatible with all Graco strollers and infant car seat bases.

With a Graco base, the SnugLock technology ensures installation in under one minute and you get all the safety features you expect from Graco, including protection from frontal, side, rear, and rollover crashes, infant head and body support inserts, and an anti-rebound bar. You can use this car seat rear-facing with babies up to 32 inches and from 4 to 35 pounds.

To buy: Graco Premier SnugRide SnugFit 35 Elite Infant Car Seat $215.99 with 20% off coupon (was $299.99); target.com

Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

Target

How many times have I wished for a car seat that could rotate as I wrestled in a resistant alligator toddler? And not only does this car seat rotate a full 360-degrees with a convenient one-hand release button, but it’s also a full convertible car seat that can be used from birth and then as a booster for kids up to 100 pounds and 52 inches tall.

To buy: Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat $239.99 with 20% off coupon (was $299.99); target.com

Graco SlimFit3 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

Target

The Graco SlimFit convertible is a great choice for parents working with tight vehicle spaces—at only 19.9inches wide, it can fit three car seats across with ease. Plus, it has a lot of convenient features, like two rotating cup holders, a washable seat cover, and LATCH system.

To buy: Graco SlimFit3 Convertible Car Seat $175.99 with 20% off coupon (was $219.99); target.com

Strollers

Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Stroller

Target

Speaking of wrangling wiggly toddlers, you definitely want this one-handed folding action in your life. The Graco jogger is compatible with all Graco infant car seats, so it’s easy to add to your collection and if you’re in a hurry, you’ll appreciate that one-second easy fold. This stroller can hold up to 50 pounds and can be used for newborns.

To buy: Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Stroller $152.19 with 20% off coupon (was $209.99); target.com

Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System with SafeMax Infant Car Seat

Target

This travel system is such a great deal that I’m tempted to buy it and I don’t even have a baby on board. You get both a full Graco infant car seat and the Modular strollers that can be used six different ways, including in car seat mode, carriage mode, and toddler mode. “Super easy to use,” commented on shopper. “It’s easy and fast to open and close it. Very durable and great quality!”

To buy: Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System with SafeMax Infant Car Seat $230.39 with 20% off coupon (was $319.99); target.com

Baby Jogger City Select 2 Stroller

Target

I’m a huge fan of the Baby Jogger brand—I’ve purchased several of their baby products for my own five children and have always been impressed by the quality and affordability. This gorgeous stroller is sold online only and rivals luxury brands like UppaBaby because it can convert all the way up to a triple stroller with the addition of a second seat and glider board. Each seat holds up to 45 pounds and it has tons of extras, like adjustable calf support, a huge storage basket, telescoping handlebar, a one-step fold, and over 24 configurations to fit everything you need.

To buy: Baby Jogger City Select 2 Stroller $359.99 with 20% off coupon (was $599.99); target.com

Graco Pace 2.0 Stroller

Target

For less than $100, you can pick up this full-size stroller that has everything you need: a 50-pound weight limit, multi-position reclining seat, child and parent trays with cup holders, a storage basket, and a self-standing one-handed fold. Plus, it’s compatible with all Graco infant car seats.

To buy: Graco Pace 2.0 Stroller $86.39 with 20% off coupon (was $119.99); target.com

Playards

Bugaboo Stardust Portable Playard

Target

The Bugaboo Stardust play yard (sold online only) has a five-star rating online because it’s an incredibly easy play yard to use, boasting a total of three seconds to full setup. You can use it with both newborns, thanks to the included bassinet insert, or with a toddler. It also folds, comes with a carry bag, and follows REACH guidelines for chemical-free fabric design.

To buy: Bugaboo Stardust Portable Playard $271 (was $339) with 20% off coupon; target.com

Chicco Lullaby Playard

Target

Parents who want a little extra out of their playpen will appreciate this Chicco option that comes with a full bassinet insert, plus a changing table that can be easily removed when your baby outgrows it after 25 pounds. This was my personal favorite with a newborn rooming in with us and it made for very easy late-night diaper changes.

It also comes with a lot of convenient extras, like side storage, a zip-off-machine washable mattress pad, removable floorboards, and a carry bag.

To buy: Chicco Lullaby Playard $175.99 with 20% off coupon (was $219.99); target.com

High Chairs

Graco DuoDiner DLX 6-in-1 High Chair

Target

This high chair is a multi-tasking master. It has a total of six different stages, from an infant high chair, to a toddler booster, to a youth stool, to even a full table and chair. Converted from the pull-off booster to the dining room chair weight booster, the high chair can even seat two children at once. It also features adjustable heights, a compact fold, and a dishwasher-safe tray.

To buy: Graco DuoDiner DLX 6-in-1 High Chair $119.99 with 20% off coupon (was $149.99); target.com

Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair

Target

The famous Stokke isn’tjust a high chair—it can be used all the way through adulthood up to 300 pounds. It’s made of solid European Beechwood and will grow with your child from the baby years to the little kid years..

To buy: Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair $239 with 20% off coupon (was $299); target.com

Swings

Ingenuity InLighten Soothing Swing

Target

With 180-degree rotating action and three swing directions, the swing is sure to soothe even the most cranky of babies. Plus, it features lots of extras like a cute elephant friend, a light show, white noise, nature sounds, or soothing melodies. There are also two recline positions and five different speeds. The swing can accommodate babies up to 20 pounds.

To buy: Ingenuity InLighten Soothing Swing $125.99 with 20% off coupon (was $139.99); target.com

Graco DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker

Target

I actually owned this very swing with my fifth baby and she loved it. As a preemie, the reclining seat was extra helpful and she spent a lot of time staring at her bear friends circling above her. You can plug the seat it or use it with batteries for extra portability and if you’re not feeling the swing, the seat can be removed to use as a rocker too.

To buy: Graco DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker $143.99 with 20% off coupon (was $179.99); target.co

Baby Bouncers

Baby Delight Aura Deluxe Bouncer & Rocker

Target

The Baby Delight bouncer and rocker is a delight to both look at and use, with two modes and a fold-flat frame that can fit in the included carrying bag to take on-the-go. We love the minimalist design and the removable toy bar with soft toys, and the mesh cover that’s totally machine-washable. This bouncer can be used for babies up to 20 pounds and is JMPA certified.

To buy: Baby Delight Aura Deluxe Bouncer & Rocker $74.39 with 20% off coupon (was $92.99); target.com

Baby Jumpers

Fisher-Price Fitness Fun Folding Jumperoo

Target

Babies approximately three months and up (they’ll need proper head control to use) will love this activity center that features music, lights, and even workout toys to get them ready to develop a love of fitness. We love the “dumbbells” and resistance band sliders and who could resist those spin bike bars? The center can change to three different heights to accommodate your baby’s growth and the frame is foldable for easy storage or travel.

To buy: Fisher-Price Fitness Fun Folding Jumperoo $87.20 with 20% off coupon (was $109); target.com

Skip Hop Explore & More Jumpscape Foldaway Jumper

Target

Parents get fitness trackers that “reward” them for reaching activity milestones, so why shouldn’t babies? This jumper emits an encouraging applause sound when your baby hits a 100-jump milestone and has parent reminders for 10 and 20 minutes. Your little one can also get their own sound effect reward from pushing a button and enjoy clip-on, moveable toys for added fun. We also love the rotating 360-degree seat and the fact that the whole jumper folds completely flat.

To buy: Skip Hop Explore & More Jumpscape Foldaway Jumper $115.99 with 20% off coupon (was $144.99); target.com