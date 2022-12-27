Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents

Stock up for next year's holiday decor, winter clothing and more all on sale at Target this week.

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target's After Christmas Sale Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year. 

Holiday Decor and Home Goods 

Mr. Christmas Super Climber Animated

Target

The perfect time to take stock of what decorations are worn out or need replaced is right now, after the hectic holiday season and before you store them for the year. Target has adorable pieces of home decor the entire family will love—and they’re up to 67% off right now. 

Yard Inflatables 

Costway 6 FT Inflatable Christmas Tree

Target

There’s just something about holiday yard inflatables that brings instant cheer no matter your age. And right now is the best time to grab some amazing deals on one (or more) to stash away for next year. Below are some of our favorite holiday yard inflatables on sale for up to 65% off at Target right now. 

Artificial Trees

Costway 6.5ft Pre-Lit Hinged Pencil Christmas Tree

Target

If your artificial tree has seen better days and is going into retirement or you’re ready to invest in a new one for next year, now is the time to buy. You may not use these trees right away, but for markdowns up to 68% off, you’ll thank us Christmas season 2023.

Wrapping Paper and Gift Bags

3ct Gift Bag Snowman/Trees/House

Target

It’s never too early to stock up on Christmas wrapping paper—especially after you’ve just used it all up and it’s now heavily discounted. Plus, these rolls of paper and bags that are 50% off are all ones your kiddos will love and will be one less thing you have to think about come next year.

Clothing and Pajamas

Carter's Just One You Toddler 'Santa's Helper' T-Shirt

Target

Whether you’re looking for options to stay warm and cozy during the cold winter nights ahead, or you’re already planning a getaway to warmer destinations, Target has a variety of clothing items on sale. Check out swimwear up to 60% off or stick to flannel pajamas for snowy nights in. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Inflatable Unicorn Christmas Decorations Outdoor Blow Up Unicorn
This Epic Rainbow Unicorn Outdoor Inflatable Is 50% Off Today
tween on christmas
The Best Christmas Movies for Kids
Matching Family Christmas PJs
18 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Lesbian couple makes holiday decorations with their child.
36 Fun Ways to Decorate to Get the Kids Excited for the Holidays
girl hugging christmas stocking on couch
25+ Little Ways to Make Your Season More Merry
FamilyFun's 2013 Toy of the Year Awards
FamilyFun's 2013 Toy of the Year Awards
Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers on Sale at Amazon tout
These Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Kids Are on Sale at Amazon & Will Still Arrive on Time
Snowsuit Deals Tout
Score These Kids Snowsuits From Columbia, Lands’ End, Amazon, and More For Up to 45% Off
Mariah Carey in red dress singing at Christmas event
Christmas Season Starts the Day After Halloween—Mariah Said So
Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets Tout
Target's Matching Family Holiday Pajamas Are 30% Off Right Now
Homemade Gingerbread Person
TikToker Lovingly Pokes Fun at Husband's Childhood Christmas Ornaments
Globber Scooters Sale Tout
Kids Love These Globber Scooters—and They’re Still Up to 20% Off
Target Store Front Red Logo Sign
Mom's Open Letter to the Woman Who Shamed Her at Target: 'You Obviously Never Had a Toddler'
An image of a HomeGoods shopping cart.
SNL Skit Reminds Us To Prepare for Pesky Relatives This Christmas
An image of a teenage girl with pink hair.
Reddit Mom Demanding Neighbor Pay $200 After Daughter Dyed Her Hair Pink With Neighbor's Stolen Dye
School supplies cost money back to school after the pandemic
These 14 States Are Offering a Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday for 2022