News & Trends Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents Stock up for next year's holiday decor, winter clothing and more all on sale at Target this week. By Lauren Levy Published on December 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year. Holiday Decor and Home Goods Target The perfect time to take stock of what decorations are worn out or need replaced is right now, after the hectic holiday season and before you store them for the year. Target has adorable pieces of home decor the entire family will love—and they’re up to 67% off right now. Mr. Christmas Super Climber Animated LED Musical Christmas Decoration $29.99 (was $79.99); target.com Mr. Christmas Animated Tree Topper - Celestial Angel $39.99 (was $119.99); target.com Frozen Elsa and Anna Applique Holiday Stocking $19.60 (was $28); target.com Twinkly Strings – App-Controlled LED Christmas Lights RGB or RGB+W $56.28 (was $128.99); target.com Costway 30" Pre-lit Flocked Artificial Christmas Pine Wreath w/Mixed Decorations $47.99 (was $129.99); target.com HearthSong Super-Sized Red Velveteen Christmas Stocking with White Fur Cuff for Kids $14.98 (was $29.97); target.com Decorative Wood Holiday Bus with Animals $5 (was $10); target.com Mickey Mouse & Friends Minnie Mouse Holiday $19.60 (was $28); target.com Fabric Stocking Hanging Christmas Advent Garland $10 (was $20); target.com Large Dog Nutcracker $14 (was $20); target.com Mr. Christmas LED Illuminated Nostalgic Christmas Tree Stocking Hanger Christmas Decoration $19.99 (was $59.99); target.com Mr. Christmas LED Illuminated Tabletop Elves in Sleigh Musical Christmas Decoration $49.99 (was $119.99); target.com Yard Inflatables Target There’s just something about holiday yard inflatables that brings instant cheer no matter your age. And right now is the best time to grab some amazing deals on one (or more) to stash away for next year. Below are some of our favorite holiday yard inflatables on sale for up to 65% off at Target right now. Costway 6Ft Christmas Inflatable Dinosaur Indoor & Outdoor Christmas Decoration $67.99 (was $92.99); target.com Tangkula 4FT Long Christmas Inflatable Dachshund Dog Blow Up Wiener Dog $39.99 (was $79.95); target.com Costway 8FT Christmas Snowman Decoration Inflatable Xmas Decor with Multi-color Rotating & Bright LED Lights $54.99 (was $109.99); target.com Costway 6FT Inflatable Christmas Tree w/ Gift Boxes LED Bulbs Blow Up Yard Decoration $59.99 (was $169.99); target.com Tangkula 6Ft Christmas Inflatables Snowman, Penguin on North Pole Sign $59.99 (was $109.95); target.com Tangkula 6FT Long Christmas Inflatable Polar Bears & Igloo Big Blow Up Polar Bear Family Decoration w/ Colorful Bright LED Lights Stakes & Ropes $75.99 (was $159.95); target.com Costway 6.5FT Christmas Inflatable Santa Riding Polar Bear w/ Shaking Head LED Lights $82.99 (was $189.99); target.com Artificial Trees Target If your artificial tree has seen better days and is going into retirement or you’re ready to invest in a new one for next year, now is the time to buy. You may not use these trees right away, but for markdowns up to 68% off, you’ll thank us Christmas season 2023. Costway 6Ft Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree Full Fir Tree New PVC w/ Metal Stand Pink $66.99 (was $179.99); target.com Costway Prelit 7.5Ft Christmas Tree Flocked Xmas Snowy Tree 450 LED Lights $269.99 (was $549.99); target.com Costway 6.5Ft Pre-Lit Hinged Pencil Christmas Tree 250 White Lights $92.99 (was $199.99); target.com 3.5' Unlit Flocked Balsam Fir Mini Artificial Christmas Tree - Wondershop $50 (was $100); target.com Costway 6Ft/7.5Ft/9Ft Snow Flocked Hinged Christmas Tree $75.99 (was $199.99); target.com Costway 7Ft Twinkly Pre-Lit Tree App-controlled LED Artificial Christmas Tree $449.99 (was $687.99); target.com Costway 4.5Ft Unlit Hinged Snow Flocked Artificial Pencil Christmas $39.99 (was $99.99); target.com Costway 8Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree W/Stand Holiday Season Indoor Outdoor White $51.99 (was $159.99); target.com Wrapping Paper and Gift Bags Target It’s never too early to stock up on Christmas wrapping paper—especially after you’ve just used it all up and it’s now heavily discounted. Plus, these rolls of paper and bags that are 50% off are all ones your kiddos will love and will be one less thing you have to think about come next year. Wondershop 3 ct Gift Bag Snowman/Trees/House $2.50 (was $5); target.com Wondershop 50 ct Peel & Stick Gift Tag Red Kraft $1.50 (was $3); target.com Mia Saine Family Baking Square Gift Box $2.50 (was $5); target.com Juvale 12-Pack Christmas Paper Wine Gift Bags with Satin Handles $17.99 (was $27.99); target.com Northlight 27” Beige and Red Christmas Delivery Tie Gift Bag $16.99 (was $19.49); target.com C&F Home Elf Felt Bag $13.99 (was $14.99); target.com Wondershop Mega Glitter Christmas Bow Green $2.50 (was $5); target.com Glitter Monogram Ornament Topper $1.50 (was $3); target.com Juvale 120 Sheets Gift Wrapping Tissue Paper Bulk for Gift Bags $16.99 (was $22.99); target.com Northlight Red and Blue Plaid Wired Christmas Craft Ribbon 2.4” x 10 Yards $13.99 (was $16.49); target.com Juvale 12-Pack Jute Wine Gift Bag With Drawstring $15.99 (was $24.99); target.com Clothing and Pajamas Target Whether you’re looking for options to stay warm and cozy during the cold winter nights ahead, or you’re already planning a getaway to warmer destinations, Target has a variety of clothing items on sale. Check out swimwear up to 60% off or stick to flannel pajamas for snowy nights in. Wildkin Kids 2 Piece Flannel Pajamas $29.99 (was $34.99); target.com Cat & Jack Baby Fair Isle Deer Fleece Top & Bottom Set $10.20 (was $12); target.com Toddler Girls' Lucasfilm Baby Yoda One Piece Swimsuit $6 (was $15); target.com Boy's The Nightmare Before Christmas Emotions Of Jack Skellington T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26.99); target.com Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Tropical Leaf Zip-Front Short Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit $9 (was $15); target.com Girl's Mickey & Friends Christmas Minnie Mouse Holly Plaid Bow T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26); target.com Lands' End Kids Pattern Snug Fit Pajama Set $22.48 (was $44.95); target.com Boy's Marvel Christmas Spider-Man Heroic Brother T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26); target.com Toddler Boys' Disney Mickey Rash Guard $6.60 (was $12); target.com Boy's Star Wars Christmas Vader Attempt Made T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26); target.com Girls' Moana Tutu Dress $15.40 (was $28); target.com Girl's Stranger Things Christmas Light Message T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26); target.com Carter's Toddler 'Santa's Helper' T-Shirt $5.95 (was $7); target.com Boy's Pokemon Christmas Tree Friends T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26); target.com Cheibear Kid's Christmas Plaid Long Sleeve Tee with Pants Loungewear Family Pajama Sets $32.99 (was $43.99); target.com Girl's Disney Cinderella Christmas Sweater T-Shirt $15.99 (was $26); target.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit