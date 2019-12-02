Soccer Star Benik Afobe's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After 'Unexpectedly Developing Severe Infection'

Image zoom ASHLEY CROWDEN - CAMERASPORT VIA GETTY IMAGES

Benik Afobe, a former Arsenal striker, announced on Sunday that his 2-year-old daughter Amora tragically died.

“It is with extreme heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening,” Afobe said in a statement, which was shared on Twitter by Times Sports’ Henry Winter.

“Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection,” the statement continued. “Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.”

The statement also said that the Afobe family was “heartbroken and devastated” and are requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Support and condolences for Afobe and his family were expressed on Twitter, including from Jack Wilshere, a midfielder for West Ham United and a close friend of Afobe’s.

“Benik, my brother, my words will never mean enough to express how deeply sorry I am for your loss, and I know that no words will heal the pain in your hearts right now, just know I am here for you, Lois and your family always,” Wilshere wrote on Twitter.

Arsenal also offered its condolences on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Benik Afobe’s daughter, Amora Everyone in the Arsenal family sends love and support to Benik and his family at this heartbreaking time.”

The Wolverhampton Wanderers, whom Afobe previously played for, said on Twitter, “Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter’s passing this weekend. The Wolves family are with you, Benik.”

According to Bleacher Report Football, Wolves player Matt Doherty dedicated his goal on Sunday to Afobe, his former teammate.

Dele Alli of the Tottenham Hotspur shared a photo of Afobe and his family on Twitter, writing, “So sorry for your loss Benik. Heartbroken to hear the news. My thoughts are with you and the family. Stay strong brother.”

Afobe signed a professional contract with Arsenal in February 2010. In August, he joined Bristol City for the 2019-20 season. However, a ligament injury during training put him out for the season.

