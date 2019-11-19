Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Welcomes Twin Girls Banks and Blaise: 'We Are So in Love'

Image zoom Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Willow Palin is officially a mom of two!

The 25-year-old and her husband Ricky Bailey announced on social media Monday that they welcomed twin baby girls this week, who they named Banks and Blaise.

Palin — who shared in May that she was expecting twins in December — posted an adorable photo of the two babies to Instagram, both girls cuddled up next to one another.

“Banks and Blaise… we are so in love with you girls,” wrote the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

The sweet picture shows Banks and Blaise matching in pink polka dot onesies and what appear to be striped hospital beanies.

Willow’s mother also celebrated the exciting arrival.

“Banks&Blaise!! BlessingX2. Congratulations Willow&Ricky = and then there were four,” she captioned the series of photos, which included several pictures of other family members holding the newborns.

Just days before giving birth, Willow shared a photo and short clip to Instagram of her growing baby belly, giving viewers a glimpse of her stomach from every angle.

“So thankful to be able to carry our girls this far. 36 weeks and counting! #twinpregnancy,” she wrote of the smiling solo shot.

Her mom also expressed her anticipation for the babies: “Holy love bugs!! I can’t wait, little mama!! #X2 And then there were four.”

On May 27, Willow and Bailey announced that they were expecting in a post on Instagram.

“@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world! Baby Baileys arriving December 2019,” Willow captioned her announcement, adding the hashtag “#TWINS.”

The sweet snap showed two small baby onesies, an ultrasound photo and a frame that read “and then there were four.”

The 2008 vice presidential candidate commented on her daughter’s post with a slew of celebratory emojis, writing, “ECSTATIC & BLESSED x2.”

Willow and Bailey got engaged in New York City in December 2017, before walking down the aisle in September 2018. “The most perfect day,” she wrote of her wedding at the time.

With the arrival of her babies, Willow now joins her older sister Bristol Palin as a mother. Bristol shares daughters, Atlee, 2½, and Sailor, 3, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers, and son Tripp, 10, with ex Levi Johnston.

This article originally appeared on People.com.