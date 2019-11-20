Ray J's Pregnant Wife Princess Love Claims He Left Her and Daughter 'Stranded' in Las Vegas

Image zoom Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET

Ray J‘s wife, Princess Love, is alleging that the rapper left her and her daughter “stranded” after an awards show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the drama began when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood,” Ray J reportedly captioned the Instagram post, which showed himself posing with his pregnant wife Princess and their nearly 18-month-old daughter Melody Love.

In an exchange captured by Instagram account The Shade Room, Princess then reportedly commented on Ray J’s post, writing, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos.”

The Love & Hip Hop star also added the hashtag “#ByeUgly” and a laughing-crying emoji.

Princess, who is currently expecting the couple’s second child, gave more details on the situation in a since-deleted Instagram Story, according to E! News and The Shade Room.

“Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money,” she wrote. “But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…”

A rep for Ray J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Princess and Ray J tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating and welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018.

The couple announced Princess’ pregnancy in August, revealing that their second child will be joining the family in January 2020 with a series of adorable family photos showing off her growing belly.

“Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your [sic] about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest,” the excited father wrote alongside his Instagram post at the time.

Last month, the Love & Hip Hop stars shared the sex of their baby on the way with an extreme reveal that included a helicopter ride and blue smoke.

“Whoa! We’re having a boy! Hey!” Ray said excitedly as he saw the blue smoke from his chopper. “We’re having a boy!”

This article originally appeared on People.com.