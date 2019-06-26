Police Release Video of the Dramatic Moment They Found a Newborn Baby in a Plastic Bag in the Woods

Image zoom Courtesy of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Police have released the video of the chilling moment they found “Baby India” wrapped in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia.

In the footage, taken on June 6 and released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a man can be seen kneeling in grass next to the infant, telling emergency responders that he heard the baby crying from his home.

“My kids said, ‘That’s a baby,’ and I said ‘That’s an animal,” the man says in the video.

The man explains he later went outside to check and called the authorities.

Police then rip open the bag to find the crying newborn covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached.

“Look at you sweetheart. I’m so sorry,” an officer says.

As they asses her for injuries, the tiny infant firmly grips one of the officer’s fingers and makes direct eye contact.

WARNING: SOME READERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO BELOW DISTRESSING.

Police then tightly wrap the baby in a number of blankets before transporting her to a nearby hospital where it was determined she was in good health.

With no information on who her mother was or where she was from, investigators gave the baby the name of India.

Explaining their decision to share the confronting video, police said they hope the footage will lead to them receiving “credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case.

“We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services,” they added.

Image zoom

In addition to the video, the sheriff’s office recently released new pictures hoping that someone would come forward and help find her mother, according to News11.

In the meantime, India has been placed in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

It’s unclear whether the mother would face charges. Georgia has a Safe Haven law that allows any mother the right to leave a baby up to 7 days old with an employee of any medical facility in the state.

Anyone with information regarding her mother, her birth or family is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 770-781- 3087.