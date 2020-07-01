Pillsbury's New Cookie Dough Has Oreo Pieces Mixed in for a Cookies & Creme Dream Come True

For most people, Oreos are a totally fine cookie on their own. Thanks to the seemingly endless varieties of flavors and “Stuf” volume that exist, you could probably go your entirely life without ever getting truly bored of Nabisco’s famous cookie.

But for some people, the Oreo by itself isn’t enough. Those cookie-addicted try-hards have to combine the Oreo into baked goods like brownies, and even other cookies in order to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Well, if you’re one of those people who love putting Oreo pieces into other cookies, your life just got a whole lot easier. That’s thanks to a new variety of Pillsbury cookie dough spotted by @CandyHunting that automatically integrates those Oreo pieces for you.

From the look of it, this appears to be some sort of sugar cookie, complete with some delectable chunks of Oreo (*real* Oreo, it should be noted) sprinkled in. Sounds like that offers a perfect combination of sugar, creme, and a hint of chocolate to create a new type of cookie that’s hard to pin down.

Each package gives you enough dough to make “12 big cookies”— but you don’t even have to turn on the oven if you don’t want to. Like other recent Pillsbury releases, this is a “safe to eat raw” cookie dough, so go ahead and shovel a spoonful of this stuff in your mouth without worrying about foodborne illness.