Nearly 10,000 Cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese Recalled for Possible Plastic and Metal Contamination

This weekend, Kraft Heinz Food Company issued a voluntary recall for three varieties of their Breakstone's Cottage Cheese that may contain metal and plastic pieces. These foreign objects may have been introduced in production, and could cause internal bodily damage if swallowed.

The company discovered this issue after six related consumer complaints were issued. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Kraft Heinz is recalling the following varieties from store shelves:

Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese (16-ounce) with Best By date of December 10, 2019

Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese (24-ounce) with Best By date of December 10, 2019

Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese (24-ounce) with Best By date of December 10, 2019

Consumers who have purchased this product should return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or full refund, or discard it immediately. Anyone with questions may contact Kraft Heinz Food Company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Kraft Heinz says they deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers they have disappointed.

This article originally appeared on EatingWell.com.