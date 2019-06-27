More than 1,000 People Want to Adopt Baby Found in Plastic Bag Whose Rescue Was Captured on Video

Image zoom Courtesy of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

More than 1,000 people from around the world have come forward offering to adopt “Baby India,” the newborn found wrapped in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia.

The Today Show reports that people have reached out to Forsyth County authorities eager to provide a home for the newborn who was found crying and covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached. The baby is currently in the care of the county’s Division of Family and Children Services.

“It’s amazing the number of people who are looking to take on a new life into their families,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman says, “and we got somebody who tried to throw one away.”

Baby India was discovered in a wooded area on June 6.

In video footage released by the sheriff’s office, a man can be seen kneeling in grass next to the infant, telling emergency responders that he heard the baby crying from his home.

“My kids said, ‘That’s a baby,’ and I said ‘That’s an animal,’ ” the man says in the video.

The man explains he later went outside to check and called the authorities.

Police then rip open the bag to find the crying newborn covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached.

“Look at you sweetheart. I’m so sorry,” an officer says.

As they asses her for injuries, the tiny infant firmly grips one of the officer’s fingers and makes direct eye contact.

WARNING: SOME READERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO BELOW DISTRESSING.

Police then tightly wrap the baby in a number of blankets before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where it was determined she was in good health.

With no information on who her mother was or where she was from, investigators gave the baby the name of India.

Explaining their decision to share the video, police said they hope the footage will lead to them receiving “credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case.

“We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services,” police added.

Anyone with information regarding her mother, her birth or family is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 770-781-3087.