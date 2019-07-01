Melissa McCarthy Is in Talks to Star as Ursula in Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid

Image zoom STEVE GRANITZ/WIREIMAGE; DISNEY

Melissa McCarthy might be going under the sea.

The 48-year-old actress is in talks to star as Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Variety first reported the news.

A rep for McCarthy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rob Marshall, who directed Mary Poppins Returns, is taking on directing duties. Songs from the original 1989 animated film will be included in the live-action film, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda, who rose to fame with his Broadway hit In the Heights and Hamilton, is also a co-producer on the film.

The story centers on the mermaid Ariel who yearns to live among humans and finds her wish granted when she trades her voice for legs from the sea witch, Ursula.

The original animated film featured the voice of Jodi Benson as Ariel. The film earned $84 million at the U.S. box office and $233 million worldwide.

Disney has released a string of live-action films based on their animated classics, such as the recent Aladdin, Dumbo, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.

The studio will release The Lion King next month which stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa. Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and Billy Eichner also star.

The Lion King is in theaters July 19.