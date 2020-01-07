Meghan King Edmonds Says Sons' Circumcision Was 'Hard' for Her, Wonders If It Makes Men 'Aggressive'

Image zoom Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If Meghan King Edmonds could go back to the day of her sons’ birth last summer, it’s possible she would’ve made a different decision as far as their anatomy is concerned.

On the debut episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast alongside Brooke Burke, which dropped on Monday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that she and now-estranged husband Jim Edmonds made the decision to circumcise their twin boys Hart King and Hayes King, now 19 months.

“I have two sons and I did it. My partner was a professional baseball player. He was like, ‘Well in the locker room, I don’t want him to get him made fun of.’ I was like, ‘Okay, well, you’re the dad. You do have 50 percent choice in this,’ ” said King Edmonds, 35.

But the reality star and mother of three also admitted it was “really hard for” her to have that be the decision, adding that she “was really upset by it.”

“I’m like, ‘We live in — 2018, at the time. We know how to clean ourselves, we have showers and hygiene. Why would I do this to my child? He’s a little baby,’ ” she said.

“Also, there’s no kind of numbing except topically,” King Edmonds noted. “What type of long-term [psychological] effects does this possibly have on our kids growing up through the years? And then — I’m gonna get real deep, but is this why maybe men are more aggressive? I don’t know.”

Ahead of her sharing her story, Burke and King Edmonds’ co-host Lila Darville, a sex and intimacy coach, said she read that the rate of circumcision was going down in Canada.

“It’s actually going down in America, too,” offered Burke, 48.

“It should be,” said King Edmonds. “There’s no reason to manipulate your baby boy’s body like that. I don’t like it. It makes me sad.”

While the Bravo star recently spent Christmas in the company of her sons and their big sister Aspen, 3, she has also been facing the fallout between herself and Edmonds, 49, and coordinating treatments for son Hart, who was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” last year.

King Edmonds recently responded to comments about her body, saying she’s working on regaining weight but asking for “grace” as she gets her life back together after the events of the last several months.

“For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny,” she wrote in a blog post. “I don’t like it. I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says. When my clothes don’t fit I pretend like they do anyway. But I’m not hungry. I know I should eat but I’m surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress.”

The reality star shared her post two days after replying to an Instagram follower who was concerned about her appearance, agreeing that she was “too thin” and explaining, “I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it.”

