Listeria Recall: Fresh Veggies From Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms Affected

Image zoom Courtesy Growers Express/Green Giant Fresh

Buying fresh veggies at the grocery store is generally good for you, but not when they might be contaminated and lead to Listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to a slew of symptoms, like fever, headache, nausea, joint and abdominal pain, and diarrhea. And it can even be fatal in those with lower immune systems, pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration announced in a press release that Growers Express, a manufacturer based out of Biddeford, Maine, is recalling butternut squash, cauliflower, and zucchini products, which were distributed across 24 states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Nebraska, Maryland, Kentucky, Vermont, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Tennessee, Kansas, Illinois, Delaware, Alabama, Indiana, and Florida. However, there are others, as well.

The products were sold at Trader Joe's, as well as Big Y Foods, Bozzutos, C&S, Food Lion, Shaws, and Stop & Shop. You can view the entire list of products involved in the recall on Growers Express' website, but some include Green Giant's Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, Green Giant's Butternut Squash (cubed, peeled, and diced packages), Green Giant's Ramen Bowl, Green Giant's Zucchini Noodles, Signature Farm's Cauliflower Crumbles, and both Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Spirals and Zucchini Spirals.

Luckily, there have been no reported illnesses yet. Here's how to know if you should toss: most of these packages have "best by" dates between June 26 and 29, 2019, the FDA said. And, if you bought canned or frozen items, you should be safe, so need to get rid of those.

"The safety of our consumers is our first priority," said Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express in the news release. "We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production."

If you bought these items during this time, toss them ASAP. You can also request a refund if you like.