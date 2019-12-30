Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard 'Brilliantly' Spoke with Their Daughter About the Middle Finger

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image

They grow up so fast.

After the holidays, Kristen Bell uploaded a series of videos of herself as she watched her husband Dax Shepard talk with one of their daughters off-camera about the middle finger — and what it means.

Talking about a male classmate who frequently used the symbol, their daughter told her father that she was told by him that the word means “f—.”

“Yeah, that’s right,” Shepard, 44, replied as heard in Bell’s video, adding that the classmate was “naughty“ to use that kind of language.

“I have been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant,” Bell, 39, wrote alongside the clip. “The one where we talk about what fingers mean.”

Shepard went on to praise his daughter for not following the example set by her classmate. “You know that’s a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud. That you know it, yet you don’t do it,” the Parenthood alum said.

The pair share daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 6½.

Continually covering her face throughout the conversation — especially as her daughter repeatedly said the curse word — Bell revealed that she was “trying so hard not to laugh.”

“It’s excruciating,” she wrote alongside another clip, as she gave her husband a shout out. “@daxshephard, u handled this brilliantly.”

As the conversation continued, Shepard frankly told their daughter that she had used the curse word a couple of times when she was younger and didn’t understand she shouldn’t.

“One time you couldn’t get a shirt on in your bedroom and you let it fly and then later that day you were in the swimming pool and you let one fly, but then since then you’ve really curbed it,” he said, as their daughter replied that they never told her or her sister that it was a “bad word.”

“You’re right,” Shepard remarked. “We just ignored it and hoped you wouldn’t say it a lot, which seemed to work.”

Earlier this year, the couple opened up about how important it is to them to be honest with their children, even if it can make parenting a little awkward.

“We don’t do any white lying, for better or worse. If they want the truth, they get the truth,” Shepard told PEOPLE.

“They know how babies are made, they know that Santa Claus is us, they know that a giant rabbit doesn’t break into the house and leave them chocolate in April every year,” added The Good Place actress.

Shepard went on to praise their eldest daughter in particular.

“I’m seeing the best part of her brain at work, which is calling bulls— on things that can’t happen,” he said. “I’m just squashing it with these new and more inventive lies and then finally I was just like, ‘You know what? You’re right. You smell a skunk and there’s one here.’ “

