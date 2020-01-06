Krispy Kreme Expands Menu to Include Mini Versions of Their Most Popular Doughnuts

Image zoom Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

We never thought we’d say it folks, but Krispy Kreme wants to help you stick to your New Year’s diet resolutions.

Behold: Krispy Kreme’s new Mini Doughnuts, the brand’s latest permanent menu item that are just as delicious as they are small. These miniature versions of the chain’s four most popular doughnuts (Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles) launch nationally today—just in time for your New Year’s resolutions.

Those of you who are working to shed a few pounds in 2020 will be thrilled to learn that the new Original Glazed Mini doughnuts are less than 100 calories each. Hello cheat day!

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That’s no good,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way.”

And that's not all. To celebrate the new menu addition, Krispy Kreme will host “Mini Mondays” from 4 to 7 p.m. each Monday in January. Customers can “cheat sweet” with a free mini doughnut of their choice at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

Yum.

This article originally appeared on SouthernLiving.com.