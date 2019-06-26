Kohl's Just Launched Clothing for Kids with Special Needs

Image zoom Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kohl’s is the latest store to offer more inclusive apparel. Their new adaptive clothing line is designed to make it easier for families to find fashionable apparel for children with all kinds of needs, and it's available to shop online now.

Its new clothing items are sensory- and wheelchair-friendly, and they have features like wider necks, flat seams, and two-way zippers. These features are incredibly important for kids with special needs and disabilities as they make the clothing more functional and comfortable. The items have been added to their three largest private-label kids’ brands: Jumping Beans, SO, and Urban Pipeline.

Having stylish clothing made more accessible can help empower and instill confidence in young people, making a small part of their everyday lives that much easier. Kohls' adaptive options are available from baby all the way up to juniors and come in the same styles and graphics that are most popular among school-aged kids.

We’re loving Kohls’ commitment to its customers by providing options that fit the unique needs of some of their youngest shoppers. We're ready to see more inclusivity and diversity in fashion!