Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share the 'West Family Christmas Card 2019' with All Four Kids

Merry Christmas from the Wests!

On Friday, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West shared their family holiday card with their followers, which featured the couple and their four children dressed casually and posing seated on a staircase.

Kardashian West, 39, and the kids — Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6 — were decked out in sweatsuits as they cheesed for the camera.

Most of the little ones were all smiles, but given the cookie in her hands, it’s possible that just like on Halloween, Chicago may have needed a little extra encouragement to sit still for the photo op. In it, West (dressed in a white top, as opposed to the rest of the family’s all-gray attire) holds his younger daughter, looking at her adoringly.

“The West Family Christmas Card 2019,” both Kardashian West and her rapper husband, 42, captioned the cute snap.

The photo marks the first that either star has shared of their entire family together, not including on Halloween, when they went all out in multiple group ensembles.

First, the Wests channeled characters from The Flintstones, with Kardashian West as Betty Rubble and West as the Flintstones’ “dog,” Dino. Saint and North looked perfect as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, respectively, while baby Psalm was dressed as Bamm-Bamm and Chicago was the cutest Pebbles.

But second-youngest child Chi was maybe a little more off to the side than she normally would be, noticeably doctored into the group snapshot.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family [Flintstones] dreams come true!” Kardashian West, captioned her family photo.

The kids’ grandmother, Kris Jenner, opened up to PEOPLE for this week’s issue about her giddiness over the festive season, when she will be surrounded by family including her 10 grandchildren.

“We start decorating after Halloween,” revealed the Kardashian-Jenner momager, 64. “We all have our input and we talk about it and make notes. It’s going to be something really special. And Christmas morning we’re usually at Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s house, so she’s in charge of all the stockings.”

As for the grandchildren, “My favorite thing is planning what their gifts are going to be,” shared Jenner, who’s also grandma to True, 20 months, Stormi, 22 months, Dream Renée, 3, Reign Aston, 5 on December 14, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 10 on December 14.

“It’s a really great situation,” she added. “We have so many little ones, it’s like a built-in preschool!”

