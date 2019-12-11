Kendall Jenner Basically Called Kourtney Kardashian the Worst Parent Out of Her Siblings

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner had a wild time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday evening (December 10) that ended up with her sharing a hilariously shady revelation.

During the talk show's infamous "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" segment, Kendall was faced with some seriously gross decisions to make alongside ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer appeared on the show as a guest host and musical talent for the episode, pulling double duty for the evening.

"Spill Your Guts" calls for participants to answer potentially revealing and embarrassing questions with information they may not want to share – or, they can eat something absolutely disgusting. In this case, Kendall could drink 1,000 year-old egg nog or rank her siblings' ability as parents from best to worst. She opted to rank her family's parenting prowess instead. Honestly, it was a hard choice either way, so kudos to Kenny for going with the more difficult of the two!

She nearly raised the egg nog to her lips. Laughing her way through it all, Kendall ranked her siblings, naming Rob Kardashian number one in a surprising twist.

"I think I can answer the question," Harry joked as Kendall demurred.

"I'll start by saying they're actually all amazing," Kendall insisted, clearly unwilling to say anything controversial. So she began with Rob.

"He's so good to his daughter," she said of her brother. "It's so hard, they're all amazing." But she ranked them as Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and then Kourtney. She collapsed with laughter as she slid down into her seat, clearly embarrassed.

But Kendall got her revenge on Harry when she got to ask him which songs on his last album were about her. Harry appeared to opt for sharing details, but ended up digging into cod sperm instead. Drama so delicious you can taste it!

But now that Kendall has officially ranked her family in terms of their parenting capabilities, Kourtney may come for her for a few answers.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.