Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She's Suffered a Miscarriage at 5 Months: 'We've Cried Countless Tears'

Image zoom Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has suffered a miscarriage.

The Counting On star, 21, revealed the devastating news on her and husband Austin Forsyth‘s joint Instagram account Wednesday, sharing a somber black-and-white photo, which shows the couple resting on a hospital bed.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,” Joy-Anna began.

Joy-Anna explained that she and Austin, 25, learned of the miscarriage when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

“It was a baby girl,” she revealed.

Joy-Anna shared that she and her husband had already picked out a name for their baby girl — Annabell Elise.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Despite the traumatic loss, Joy-Anna said she and her family are doing better than they expected.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”

“In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

“Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well,” Joy-Anna asked.

She concluded the post with a heartwarming quote by Fanny Crosby.

“All the way my Savior leads me; What have I to ask beside? Can I doubt His tender mercy, Who through life has been my Guide? Heavenly peace, divinest comfort, Here by faith in Him to dwell!”

“For I know, whatever befall me, Jesus doeth all things well, For I know, whatever befall me, Jesus doeth all things well.”

It was announced on the family website in May that Joy-Anna and Austin, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Gideon, were expecting baby number two.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” said Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob Duggar, 53, and Michelle Duggar, 52.

“We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring. We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

The couple also issued a statement.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” they said. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

The baby was due in November.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!” they wrote. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant.”

Duggar and Forsyth wed in May 2017 at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas.

The miscarriage comes less than a month after grandma Mary Duggar’s death.

The Counting On family matriarch drowned in a swimming pool on June 9, Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 78.

This article originally appeared on People.com.