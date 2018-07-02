Joanna Gaines Says Newborn Son Crew Is 'Settling in Just Fine' in His Nursery

The Fixer Upper star, 40, gave birth to Crew — her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines — on June 21.

“It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine,” Joanna wrote on Instagram of a shot showing Crew swaddled in a rocker in his nursery.

Before Joanna gave birth to Crew, it had been eight years since she and Chip last parented a newborn. The couple are also mom and dad to sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 10, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8.

Back in April, Joanna said the idea of having kids around the house a bit longer is something they’re both excited about.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” she told PEOPLE in April. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she added to PEOPLE in May. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

Two days after Crew’s birth, the proud parents were back at home in Waco, Texas, with their healthy son and plunging back into roles with which they’ve had plenty of practice.

Chip, 43, and Joanna typically split diaper duty, but he’s in charge of swaddling: “Chip’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep,” Joanna told PEOPLE.

Now after their year of surprises (including Crew arriving more than two weeks early), the pair have never been happier to leave the future open-ended.

“We’re looking forward to what’s to come, and what’s to come, we have no idea,” Joanna said. “I think one thing about me and Chip is that we never like to look really far in advance and plan, that’s never been how we are. I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant.”

She added, “We’ve always kind of rolled really spontaneous.”

This article originally appeared on People.com