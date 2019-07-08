'It's a Boy!' Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome 'Healthy, Beautiful' Son Santino Rafael

Image zoom Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Three isn’t too much of a crowd for Mario Lopez!

The TV host and former Saved by the Bell star, 45, has welcomed his third child with his wife Courtney: a son named Santino Rafael Lopez, he shared Monday alongside a photo gallery featuring their new addition.

“It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez!” the proud new father of three captioned his post. “Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3“

Baby Santino joins the couple’s son Dominic Luciano, 5½, and daughter Gia Francesca, 8½.

The Extra host met Courtney, 36, while working together on A Chorus Lineon Broadway in 2008. They married in an outdoor ceremony in Punta Mita, Mexico, in December 2012. Gia, who was 2 at the time, served as a flower girl.

Lopez joked to PEOPLE at the time that more kids would be on the way once the wedding was over. “We’re working on that,” he said. “Right after the wedding. We’ll wait for the guests to leave and then we’re getting right on that!”

The couple announced their impending “#LopezPartyOfFive” in a January Instagram post featuring photos of Lopez kissing Courtney’s baby bump, along with images of their two children and dog. He also posted a “family update” video in which each member shared life updates and Courtney announced her pregnancy.

“We are adding to the team. We’re going to be a party of five,” Lopez said, noting that the spouses didn’t know the sex of the baby. In the video, Gia and Dominic were split on whether they wanted a brother or sister.

After the announcement, Lopez exclusively told PEOPLE that a third pregnancy for the couple was akin to a “Christmas miracle” for their family.

“If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” he said. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end.”

Lopez also explained why the couple didn’t want to know the baby’s sex beforehand, adding that they didn’t find out for Gia or Dominic either.

“We’re pretty old school, you know, it being the tie-breaker,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, to be honest, as long as it’s healthy. We’re just very excited. The gender reveal will be when it’s born!”

This article originally appeared on People.com.