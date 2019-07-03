Hilary Duff Shares Photo of Daughter Banks with Mini Ponytail and Declares 'Yes We Pierced Her Ears'

Image zoom Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Hilary Duff‘s daughter is growing fast!

“She has enough hair for a pony!” Duff, 31, said in a new photo posted on her Instagram Stories Tuesday of her seven-month-old daughter Banks Violet sporting a mini ponytail — and newly pierced ears.

“Oh and yes we pierced her ears,” the Younger star added, seemingly anticipating questions from fans.

The actress shared a post just two days ago of herself and Banks that was snapped by her fiancé and Banks’ dad, Matthew Koma. “Mama and @matthewkoma” she said in the caption of the photo, in which little Banks’ ears appear to be pierced as well.

Since her daughter’s birth last October, Duff has been sharing plenty of fun baby Banks photos, who happens to love getting messy, as revealed in a previous Instagram post.

“Second babies love germs,” Duff captioned a video of Banks playing with the family dog’s water bowl, after sticking her hand in her mom’s green juice after playing around in the dirt.

Duff is also mom to 7-year old Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie. The foursome recently celebrated Memorial Day weekend in matching onesies, with Duff and Banks as unicorns and Koma and Luca as dinosaurs.

“2 dinosaurs + 2 unicorns = tornado,” Duff wrote out using emojis.

Koma and Duff got engaged in early May, six months after welcoming their little bundle of joy.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff said in an Instagram caption underneath a selfie announcing the happy news, showing off her gorgeous engagement ring as the two shared a romantic kiss.

Duff and Koma welcomed Banks in October of last year in a home water birth, and previously revealed: “It was, like, five pushes.”

“That part didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it was going to,” she added, speaking on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. Even though the home birth had some challenges, Duff said she “would totally do it again.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.