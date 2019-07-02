Here’s Where You Can Buy Cotton Candy Grapes Early

Image zoom Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock

If you haven’t already heard of cotton candy grapes, you’re seriously missing out on one (naturally) sweet treat. Their name needs little explanation: grapes that taste like cotton candy. They’re the hybrid of carnival sweets and healthy fresh fruit we never knew we needed.

They also tend to be an end-of-summer treat. Cotton candy grapes normally hit the grocery stores for just a few weeks mid-August to mid-September. However, some fans of the cross-bred grapes were thrilled to find them in stores this week.

According to a Trader Joe’s fan Instagram account (yes, that is a thing), cotton candy grapes were spotted recently in a Trader Joe’s in Plantation, Florida. As if we needed another reason to love Trader Joe’s.

This is the second sighting of the coveted grapes we’ve seen this year. They arrived at the same Florida store in early March. Food & Wine also tracked cotton candy grape sightings through Instagram tags and locations.

Another popular grape harvester, Grapery, says their cotton candy grapes are on-track to arrive in August. In addition to cotton candy grapes, Grapery also makes gum drop grapes, moon drop grapes, flavor pop grapes, and more.

Whether or not we can find the cotton candy grapes locally, one thing is for certain. This is a sure sign that summer has arrived. We can’t get enough of the flavors of the season !