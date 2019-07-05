Disney World Introduces New Strawberry Dole Whip Float at the Magic Kingdom

Image zoom Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty

Walt Disney World just got a little bit sweeter!

On Thursday, the Disney Food Blog revealed that the Orlando theme park introduced a new flavor of their iconic Dole Whip pineapple soft serve ice cream, revealing the new Strawberry Dole Whip served as the Redd’s Revenge float at the Magic Kingdom.

The refreshing new treat combines Strawberry Fanta with strawberry soft serve, topped off with a tri-corner pirate hat made out red chocolate — a nod to its namesake, Redhead, from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride (who was notably given a new role after Disney repurposed the ride to remove the controversial bride auction.)

“The flavor of the strawberry Dole Whip is almost candy-like,” Annie Wilson reviewed the new float for Worldwide News Today. “It’s similar to a Laffy Taffy-type of strawberry flavor. It’s bright and tart, and definitely sweet.”

“It’s almost like drinking candy, honestly. But that’s not a bad thing! We had no problem finishing this one without help,” she added.

Redd’s Revenge is available for $6.99 alongside the FOMOsa ($5.99) — Orange Dole Whip served with sparkling apple cider — at the Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland of the Magic Kingdom.

They also serve Orange Dole Whip Float with Orange soda, as well as citrus swirl, vanilla, chocolate or twist floats for $5.99. The original pineapple Dole Whip is found at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland.

This article originally appeared on People.com.