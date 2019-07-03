Disney World Has a New Package for Your Kid's Special First Visit

Image zoom Matt Stroshane/Disney

For families that visit Disney World together, there is no trip that carries the same magic as the first visit.

Walt Disney World announced a new vacation package for parents to take children on their first trip to Disney this summer.

The “My First Disney Getaway Package” runs for $999, and offers a two-night Walt Disney World vacation for a family of three: two adults and one child, aged three to nine.

While at the resort, families will stay in a standard room at one of the All-Star Resorts. Families will also receive two-park Magic Tickets, with one-day-only admission to Magic Kingdom and another to Animal Kingdom. The package also includes one stroller rental per day.

But perhaps the most exciting part of the package is a merchandise bag with some very special swag. Kids will get an autograph book, a pen commemorating the inaugural visit, a plush toy and “My 1st Visit” Mickey ears to wear around the park — and long after the vacation has ended.

Parents can book the package for arrivals most Sundays through Wednesdays, from August 11 through September 25. (The package runs through September 24.)

