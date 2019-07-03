Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Little Mermaid! R&B Singer Halle Bailey Cast as Ariel in Remake

Image zoom JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY; BUENA VISTA PICTURES/EVERETT

Disney has found its princess under the sea!

Halle Bailey, part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been cast in the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Bailey, 19, is the latest star to join the film alongside Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, who are in talks to star as Scuttle and Flounder, respectively.

Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to star as the sea witch Ursula.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” the film’s director, Rob Marshall (Chicago), said in a statement.

The singer and actress shared her excitement on her joint Twitter account that she shares with her sister, writing, “dream come true…”

Alan Menken, who wrote the score to the original 1989 animated film, will return to create new music alongside Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked with Marshall on Mary Poppins Returns.

Bailey first rose to fame after she and her sister, Chloe, caught the attention of Beyoncé after their rendition of “Pretty Hurts” in 2015.

Since then, the duo has joined Beyoncé on tour as her opening act for the European leg of The Formation World Tour. Beyoncé is also starring in a Disney live-action film with The Lion King, out later this month.

The sisters were also cast as series regulars in Grown-ish and wrote the theme song for the show.

Production for The Little Mermaid is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

This article originally appeared on People.com.