CDC Issues Food Safety Alert for Salad Kits After 3 Are Hospitalized

Image zoom Courtesy of Fresh Express

The CDC issued a food safety alert yesterday after investigating a multi-state outbreak of E.coli linked to Fresh Express Salad Kits. The agency is still working to determine which ingredient is responsible for contamination, but they believe it could be tied to the massive romaine lettuce recall in Salinas, California. Eight people have been affected by this outbreak so far, and three of them have been hospitalized.

Consumers are encouraged to check their fridges for any Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with "best by dates" of and before December 7, 2019. This kit should be immediately disposed of, and the CDC even recommends washing and sanitizing any shelves or drawers where this kit was stored in your fridge.

E.coli symptoms can appear two to eight days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria and may include diarrhea, vomiting and, in severe cases, hemolytic uretic syndrome—a type of kidney failure. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should contact a healthcare provider and reach out to their local health department to make them aware of the situation.

This article originally appeared on EatingWell.com.