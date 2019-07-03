California Authorities Trying to ID Abandoned Toddler Whose Mother Told Man She Was Being Chased

Image zoom Sacramento Sheriff's Department

Police have released an image of a little girl they say was abandoned — left with a stranger who then brought the toddler to a nearby fire station.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the girl, who they believe is about two years old.

The child was brought to a firehouse in south Sacramento on June 30.

According to investigators, the child had been left with a random citizen, who described the woman who’d had the child as an Hispanic female.

The child was brought in around midnight. There is no evidence that the child had been mistreated prior to being abandoned.

Police say the man who was left with the toddler reported being in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.

The man told police the woman jumped into his car with the child, claiming she needed help because she was being chased.

The man said the woman later jumped from the car and fled in another vehicle that was already occupied by two others.

The toddler is now in protective custody.

Authorities ask that anyone who recognized the child call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115. Information can also be phoned into Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

